Why civil servants are barred from private business, foreign accounts — CCB

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has explained the legal rationale behind prohibiting public servants from engaging in private business or operating foreign bank accounts during their tenure.

The bureau said such measures are essential to safeguarding the integrity of public office and protecting national interests.

Dr Abubakar Bello, Chairman of the CCB, made the remarks in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Abuja. He described public service as a “sacred trust that must not be compromised.” He noted that simultaneous involvement in government duties and private business raises concerns about commitment and integrity.

“When a civil servant runs a business alongside official duties, questions naturally arise about commitment and integrity. Are you spending your time doing your work? Or are you spending your time conducting private business?” Bello asked.

He further clarified that holding a directorship in a company, operating a business account, or being a signatory to such an account constitutes business involvement and therefore breaches the Code of Conduct.

On the matter of foreign accounts, Bello said, “One of the reasons why we have that is that some public servants will steal money from the government and then take it abroad. We have seen so many cases of public servants stashing money away.

So any public servant that has a foreign bank account is supposed to close that account, stop operating it, until after he has finished his public service.”

Bello also warned that gifts from government contractors to public servants are strictly prohibited, emphasising that misuse of loans or the involvement of agents such as relatives and friends to bypass anti-corruption rules is punishable under the law.

Certain categories of public servants, he explained, including the President, Vice-President, governors, and judicial officers, are restricted from working for foreign governments or institutions while in office due to access to sensitive information. “If you are working for a foreign organisation or foreign institutions, that might compromise the security and the interests of Nigeria,” he said.

The CCB Chairman additionally highlighted restrictions on membership of secret societies or groups whose activities conflict with the dignity, transparency, or integrity of public office. “Such affiliations can tarnish the image of the public service and constitute another violation of the Code of Conduct,” he said.

On public awareness, Bello said the bureau has a department dedicated to sensitisation, though funding limitations have restricted its operations. He noted that he regularly uses public functions to educate civil servants and that the CCB is partnering with state heads of service to reinforce awareness among workers.

Bello reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to enforcing ethical standards in public service, stating that the measures aim to promote transparency, accountability, and public trust.