Why Southeast will back Tinubu’s re-election bid – Ex-gov Chime

Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, has explained the rationale behind the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term, describing the decision as well-considered and achievable.

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and stakeholders of the southeast at the weekend endorsed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, saying that his performance in office has earned him the support.

Speaking in Udi during the flag-off of the APC e-registration exercise in Enugu West Senatorial District, the former governor said he was part of the endorsement “ab initio” and expressed confidence that Tinubu and the APC would sweep the polls in the Southeast in 2027.

“I am part of the Southeast, so you can take it for granted that I was part of that endorsement. That is our decision and we all stand by it. It is easily achievable,” Chime said.

According to him, President Tinubu has performed well despite prevailing global and continental economic challenges.

“The President has done well. Whatever is happening in Nigeria is global and certainly in Africa. It is all over the place. Given the circumstances, he is doing well,” he stated.

On the Peter Obi impact, Chime said he would speak more extensively on the 2027 elections in the coming months, adding that the President would record a strong showing when campaigns begin.

Expressing delight at the growing enthusiasm for the APC in the Southeast, particularly in Enugu State, the former governor said his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party after the 2015 election had been vindicated.

He disclosed that APC leaders in Enugu State were determined to surpass the two-million membership benchmark set for the state in the ongoing electronic registration exercise by Governor and party leader, Peter Mbah.

“We are here first of all to thank our people. You can see how excited people are to join the APC. APC is now the only party available in Enugu State,” Chime said.

“Ten years ago, when I joined the APC, we saw tomorrow. We knew PDP was going down. It is now obvious that APC is the way to go. The two-million mark is just a starting point; we are going beyond that in Enugu State,” he added.

Also speaking, the Enugu State Coordinator of the APC e-registration programme, Flavour Eze, commended party stakeholders and members in Enugu West Senatorial District for their mobilisation efforts, expressing optimism that the state would exceed the two-million membership target at the end of the exercise.

Eze also commended the chairmen of the local government areas in the zone for their proactive intervention in addressing challenges related to the National Identification Number (NIN) and voter’s card, noting that their efforts ensured that no willing prospective party member was excluded from the exercise.

He said the LGA chairmen worked closely with relevant agencies to facilitate the acquisition of NINs and voter’s cards for party supporters, thereby enabling them to successfully register as members of the APC.

Eze announced the official take-off of APC e-registration in Enugu West Senatorial Zone and urged members to commence registration immediately at the ward level, stressing that the exercise was mandatory for participation, recognition and access to party opportunities.

Chairmen of Udi, Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu and Oji River local government areas, including Hyginus Agu, Prince Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, Uchenna Okoko, Dr. Vita Ndu and Greg Anyaegbudike, pledged to mobilise aggressively from ward to ward to register over two million members.

“The truth is that our governor has done so well. We have multiple projects in every political ward. The people are happy, and as far as they are concerned, Governor Mbah is their political party. He has chosen APC, and the people stand solidly with him and our dear President,” Agu said.