Mbah assures Enugu children of continued welfare, education

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare and education of children, as it remains the only way to guarantee a prosperous and decent future for the state.



Mbah has also reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of child abuse, including child marriage, sexual abuse and exploitation, child labour, and child trafficking.



He spoke when he received the Enugu State Children’s Parliament, led by the Speaker, Chimamanda Amobi, at the Government House.



Mbah, who has consecutively invested over 30 per cent of the state’s 2024, 2025 and 2026 budgets in education, said a society that fails to invest in quality education and the welfare of its children had already compromised its future.



