World Bank endorses NG-CARES as NSA tips governors on security

The World Bank has given kudos to the operation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s socio-economic stabilisation plans, even as it noted the effectiveness of the Additional Financing for the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

The bank disclosed that the benefit of the additional financing of NG-CARES programme is that it enables continued disbursements to states to support livelihoods, food security, public works and resilience-building interventions.

Disclosing this fact while releasing a communique after their monthly meeting, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said the state 36 governors renewed their commitment to sustaining implementation momentum, ensuring timely reporting, and maximising fund utilisation to deliver measurable outcomes for vulnerable households.

In the three-point communique, which was signed by the NGF chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and read by Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the NGF said it also received a communication from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) calling for heightened security preparedness across all states.

According to the NSA, the directive became necessary due to increased population movements, large public gatherings, and heightened public safety risks during the 2025 festive season.

“Governors are committed to strengthening interagency coordination, protecting critical infrastructure, and maintaining a visible security presence in identified hotspots to ensure a safe, incident-free festive period nationwide,” Abiodun stated.

The NGF also deliberated on the outcome of the third edition of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards, held on 12 December 2025, which recognised thirteen states for outstanding progress in strengthening PHC systems.

The Foru noted that while Yobe State emerged as the national overall winner, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Abia, Rivers, and Osun States topped their respective geopolitical zones, even as Kwara, Gombe, Kaduna, Anambra, Bayelsa, and Ogun States were the first runners-up.

“Governors acknowledged that the results reflect the value of sustained political leadership and peer-driven accountability, and committed to building on these gains to further strengthen primary health care delivery nationwide,” part of the communique read.