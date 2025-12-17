President Tinubu to present 2026 budget Friday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday, December 19, 2025.

A formal communication from the Presidency is expected to be read on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, notifying lawmakers and staff of the President’s appearance.

The development follows a letter dated December 17, 2025, signed by Adm. Essien Eyo Essien, Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana. Copies of the letter were also sent to the deputy clerk and heads of departments.

According to the letter, President Tinubu, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will present the proposed 2026 budget at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The communication also outlined security and access protocols for the day. All accredited persons were directed to be at their duty posts by 11:00 a.m., as access to the National Assembly complex will be restricted thereafter. Non-accredited persons were advised to stay away from the complex.

Additionally, staff members—except the Clerk, Deputy Clerk, and the Clerks of the House and Senate along with their deputies—were instructed to park vehicles at designated areas at the Annex or the new car park near the NASS Gate.

The annual budget presentation is a key event in Nigeria’s fiscal calendar, marking the formal transmission of the Federal Government’s fiscal proposals to the legislature for scrutiny, consideration, and eventual approval.