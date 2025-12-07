12 soldiers, one ex-military arrested in Benin after failed coup attempt

Around a dozen soldiers have been arrested in Benin following an attempted coup on Sunday, including the alleged ringleaders of the operation, military and security sources told AFP. One source indicated that 13 arrests had been made, with all detainees in active service except one former soldier.

The attempted coup unfolded early Sunday when a group of soldiers, calling themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), announced on state television that President Patrice Talon had been removed from office.

The group cited concerns over deteriorating security in northern Benin, neglect of fallen soldiers’ families, and alleged unfair promotions. The announcement was followed shortly by assurances from sources close to Talon that the president remained safe and that the regular army was regaining control.

Mutiny

Interior Minister Alassane Seidou described the event as “a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions.” He added, “Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt.”

The African Union condemned the attempted coup in a statement on Sunday, urging all actors involved to return to their barracks. AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called on soldiers to “immediately cease all unlawful actions… and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations.” ECOWAS also described the coup as “unconstitutional” and a subversion of the will of the Beninese people.

Nigeria deploys fighter jets

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military deployed fighter aircraft to the Benin Republic following the attempted coup, security sources confirmed. The aircraft, which took off from Lagos on Sunday, were observed operating within Beninese airspace as Nigeria intensified surveillance of the evolving situation. A senior security official told Zagazola Makama, “The aircraft have already arrived in Benin Republic.

Nigeria is closely monitoring developments and evaluating potential risks.” He emphasised that the operation was not offensive but a strategic measure to safeguard regional security and national interests.

As of Sunday afternoon, soldiers were reported to be blocking access to the presidency, state television, and other key districts in Cotonou. However, the airport and most parts of the city remained accessible, and no military presence was observed beyond those points.

The attempted coup comes amid a broader pattern of political instability in West Africa. In the past five years, coups or attempted coups have occurred in Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau, highlighting persistent challenges to constitutional governance in the region.

President Talon, 67, a former businessman known as the “cotton king of Cotonou,” is due to hand over power in April 2026 at the conclusion of his second term. He has been credited with economic growth during his tenure, although critics have accused his administration of authoritarian tendencies.

Security operations in Benin continue as authorities work to stabilise the capital and reassert control over military and civil institutions.