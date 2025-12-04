US arrests Nigerian CEO over $7 million Veterans Affairs fraud

Cashmir Chinedu Luke, the Chief Executive Officer of a home care company based in the United States, has been arrested at San Francisco International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Nigeria.

The arrest was carried out by American authorities in connection with an alleged $7 million fraud involving the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mr. Luke, 66, of Antioch, California, is charged with fraudulently obtaining payments for services purportedly rendered to veterans, including care provided weeks after some beneficiaries had passed away.

The CEO operated Four Corners Health LLC between December 2019 and July 2024, providing in-home nursing and daily care under the Veterans Community Care Program in multiple counties including Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Mariposa, Madera, San Francisco, and Contra Costa.

U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said, “He is charged in a criminal complaint alleging that he fraudulently obtained more than $7 million in payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs for services that were never actually rendered.”

Court documents indicate that Mr. Luke submitted approximately 10,000 false claims, including duplicate billing, claims for care not provided, and claims for deceased veterans.

He reportedly acted as the sole owner and billing representative for Four Corners, personally profiting from the scheme and transferring funds across bank accounts in Asia and Africa.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Calvin Lee is prosecuting the case, which is the result of an investigation by the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General. If convicted, Mr. Luke faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000, though any sentence will be determined by the court after consideration of federal sentencing guidelines.

The Department of Justice emphasised that the charges are allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.