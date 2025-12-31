Youth party backs US strike on ISIS, cautions against religious framing

In this photo released by the US military's Central Command on February 3, 2024, US Central Command forces, alongside UK Armed Forces and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted strikes against 36 Huthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen. - These multilateral coalition strikes focused on targets in Huthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region. (Photo by US Central Command (CENTCOM) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / CENTCOM " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / CENTCOM " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /

The Youth Party has expressed cautious approval of the reported United States military strike against Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists operating in Northwest Nigeria, while warning that the country’s worsening insecurity must not be framed or exploited along religious lines.

In a statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Sope Durodola, the party reacted to claims by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said on Thursday that he ordered a “powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS elements in Nigeria.

Trump, in a post on social media, said the operation targeted ISIS fighters in Northwest Nigeria and later told Politico that he deliberately delayed the strike by a day so it would fall on Christmas.

Reacting to the development, the Youth Party said it acknowledged the grave security threat posed by ISIS-affiliated groups and other terrorist organisations whose activities have continued to destabilise communities and claim innocent lives across several parts of Nigeria.

The party noted that any credible international support aimed at degrading terrorist networks and protecting civilians was welcome, especially in the context of Nigeria’s prolonged battle with insurgency, banditry, and violent extremism.

However, it cautioned that terrorism in Nigeria should never be portrayed as a religious conflict, warning that such narratives could deepen divisions in an already fragile and diverse nation.

According to the Youth Party, extremist violence in Nigeria has claimed the lives of Christians, Muslims, and people of other faiths alike, stressing that terrorism remains a crime against humanity rather than an attack on a particular religion.

The party expressed concern over the symbolic timing of the reported strike, warning that linking military actions to religious events could inflame tensions and undermine national unity.

It stressed that Nigeria’s insecurity cuts across ethnic, regional, and religious boundaries, and urged that any external intervention must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and be guided strictly by the protection of innocent lives.

The Youth Party called on the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take full responsibility for the country’s security challenges and intensify efforts to flush out terrorists and criminal gangs without harming law-abiding citizens.

It urged the Tinubu-led administration to adopt a more proactive, intelligence-driven, and people-focused security strategy, rather than relying on reactive measures after attacks have already occurred.

The party further emphasised that counter-terrorism operations must be carried out with professionalism and respect for human rights, warning against collective punishment, excessive use of force, or actions that could alienate local communities.

According to the statement, insecurity thrives where poverty, exclusion, weak governance, and lack of opportunity persist, adding that military action alone cannot address the deeper structural causes of violence in the country.

The Youth Party, therefore, called for urgent investment in education, youth employment, social welfare, and inclusive governance as part of a holistic approach to national security.

It also urged Nigeria’s international partners to focus on intelligence sharing, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance, rather than actions that could polarise the population or externalise Nigeria’s internal challenges.

The party warned that Nigeria must not become a theatre for religiously framed global conflicts, reaffirming its commitment to a united country where security is guaranteed without prejudice and all lives are valued equally.