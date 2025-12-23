Yuletide: IGP deploys special units nationwide as FG declares public holidays

Nigerians urged to trust Tinubu, avoid prodigality

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the nationwide deployment of police personnel and operational assets to ensure a safe and crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This followed the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, December 25, 2025; Friday, December 26, 2025 and Thursday, January 1, 2026, as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur and financial expert, Ismaila Yusuf, has urged Nigerians to remain calm, trust the government and maintain peace in their communities as they celebrate.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday, noted that the move was part of the police’s proactive security strategy for the festive season.

According to him, the IGP directed all zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and Comm- issioners of Police to intensify patrols, visibility policing and intelligence-led operations across the country.

He said specialised units, including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Command (EODC), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) had been placed on heightened operational readiness.

Others are the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), Highway Patrol (HP), Marine Police and the Airwing.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared the holidays on behalf of the government yesterday. He extended warm greetings to Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister encouraged Christians to reflect on the virtues of humility and sacrifice hig-hlighted by the birth of Jesus.

“Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion, and renew our commitment to nation-building.”

Yusuf emphasised the importance of lawfulness, faith and economic prudence amid the nation’s social and economic challenges.

In a statement yesterday, the Managing Director of Atuspay and Chief Executive Officer of Atusbulk appealed to citizens to celebrate the festive season responsibly, obey the laws and remain hopeful that the President Bola Tinubu administration would address the country’s pressing needs.

“Peace and respect for constituted authority are critical to national stability, especially during periods of heightened social and economic pressure. I urge everyone to remain calm and believe in the government, which is doing its best to ensure that citizens’ needs are met,” he said.

Yusuf also highlighted the spiritual significance of Christmas, encouraging Nigerians to observe the season with faith and renewed belief in its message of sacrifice, hope, and unity.

On the economic front, Yusuf, who is also the CEO of Xpress-eSIM, and Woskybet, advised citizens to exercise financial discipline during the festivities, cultivating a culture of saving and avoiding unnecessary spending.

He warned that overspending during the season could create financial strain next year.