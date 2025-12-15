Yuletide: Oyo subsidises food items for workers

The Oyo state government has begun subsidizing some food items, such as bags of rice, vegetable oil, chicken, and other essential food items for its workers.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan.

Oyelade said the initiative was part of the state government’s efforts “to cushion the effects of current economic challenges on workers and ensure a more comfortable December festive season.

“The intervention aligns with the welfare-driven agenda of the state government, aimed at improving the standard of living of workers and promoting food affordability.”

According to him, the initiative driven by the Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS), will sell the subsidised food items valued at N100 million to civil and public servants across the state.

“The initiative is strictly for state workers who have indicated interest, and beneficiaries must be properly collated by their respective ministries’ account sections to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

“Payment for the commodities will be made through salary deductions beginning from February 2026.

“The arrangement is designed to ease the financial burden on workers while ensuring accountability,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reiterated that his administration will continue to strengthen the security architecture of the state to secure the lives and properties of residents.

Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, stated this on Friday at the commissioning of the Moniya Area Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, which was reconstructed by Akinyele Local Government.

The governor also commissioned two motorised boreholes situated at the Rehabilitation Centre for the Physically Challenged in Isabiyi Ward 6 and Akuro Community, Olorisaoko, Ward 11.

The governor maintained that the construction of the new Area Command of the Nigeria Police in Moniya is part of the government’s commitment to securing lives and property in the state.

He said the government remains ready to proactively combat security challenges.

Governor Makinde highlighted that Moniya and, indeed, Akinyele Local Government are rapidly becoming a centre of attraction, with massive urban expansion driven by several major infrastructure development projects of the state government, including the ongoing Circular Road, the Ilutuntun Business District, and the Dry Port, among others.

He stated that these projects have and will continue to attract more people to the council and that the government must expand its capacity to secure the people, a development he noted was demonstrated by the construction of the Police Area Command Headquarters in Moniya.