Yuletide: Police launch joint operations to boost security in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has launched joint security operations with other agencies to intensify security across the state during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Personnel deployed for the operation include officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Security Corps (So-Safe), Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), among others.

Confirming the development in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the operation was aimed at strengthening patrols and improving security across major highways and strategic locations in the state.

According to him, significant deployments have been made along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, the Sagamu–Ijebu-Ode Road, and other critical routes to ensure the safety of lives and property, as well as the free movement of people and goods before, during, and after the yuletide period.

Babaseyi added that the joint operations involve the deployment of patrol vehicles, tactical teams, and intelligence assets to reinforce security presence and preempt criminal activities throughout the festive season.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has also ordered the massive deployment of personnel for traffic control and other operational duties to ensure effective coverage and rapid response during and after the celebrations.

While assuring residents of adequate security, the CP stated that the operations would continue beyond the yuletide season. He reiterated the ban on the use of fireworks and bangers, citing public safety concerns, and urged residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate fully with security agencies.

Members of the public were encouraged to report suspicious activities or security concerns through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111; Emergency Numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.