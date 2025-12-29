Zamfara attack: Tinubu’s trip to Europe, UAE shows lack of empathy, says ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the planned Europe trip by President Bola Tinubu in the wake of the terrorist attack on Zamfara State smacks of a lack of care and empathy for the victims.



President Bola Tinubu departed Lagos for Europe yesterday, continuing his end-of-year break and in preparation for an official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

He was reportedly invited by President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026), scheduled to hold in Abu Dhabi in January.



The National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a tweet on his X handle, expressed concerns that rather than stay in the country to tackle the rising insecurity, the President chose a foreign trip without even a word of empathy.



Abdullahi said: “In the wake of yet another deadly bomb blast in Zamfara, to which the President has not said a single word; on the back of an unprecedented foreign military attack on Nigerian soil; right in the middle of all the uncertainty it has provoked; with a confused and scared nation waiting for the President to speak to us and assure us that all is well, the next thing we hear is that the President has gone on holiday.What a President!”



The week-long UAE summit is a yearly event that mobilises leaders from government, business and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.



With the theme, ‘The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go’, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.



The Zamfara State Police Command had confirmed an explosion on the Yar’Tasha-Dansadau road in Maru Local Council of Zamfara.



It was reported that many travellers were feared killed by the explosion caused by bandits.



Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yazid Abubakar, said security operatives were responding to the situation and gathering information from the scene.



It was said that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by bandits on Saturday afternoon, throwing commuters into panic.



The Police spokesman said: “I can confirm that there was a blast in that area, but the incident just happened. I can’t tell you details yet. I will update you later.”



Residents suspected that the bandits planted the explosive device, given the area’s history of banditry and violent attacks.