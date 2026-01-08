Zamfara: Gov Lawal inspects Shinkafi projects, says rescue mission on track

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has stated that his administration’s rescue mission is on track and yielding the desired results across the state.

The Governor, on Wednesday, was on an official visit to inspect the State Government’s ongoing projects in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal also launched an empowerment programme by Bello Hassan Shinkafi, a member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi Federal Constituency.

The empowerment targets 2,000 people who benefited from luxury cars, tricycles, motorcycles, and sewing machines, among others.

During the visit, Governor Lawal inspected the Women and Children Welfare Clinic (WCWC), Primary Healthcare Centre in Shinkafi Town, which was awarded for total renovation.

The Governor also visited the renovated General Hospital in Shinkafi and the ongoing new Referral Hospital project in the same town.

At the Emir’s Place, Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to capital projects across local government areas.

He said, “We are in Shinkafi today to inspect numerous key projects of my administration and to launch the empowerment programme of Honourable Bello Hassan, member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi constituency.

“We have fully renovated and equipped the General Hospital in Shinkafi.

“The abandoned hospital now features state-of-the-art equipment, capable of addressing the emergency needs of the people.

“The Referral Hospital will be a game-changer not only in Shinkafi Local Government Area but also for the Zamfara North Senatorial Zone. It will ease a significant burden for people battling illnesses who are seeking serious medical attention,” he added.

“The State Government acquired the former Bafarawa Institute and will house the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the Zamfara State University. The school is undergoing serious work to complete it for effective utilisation.”

He commended Hon. Bello Hassan for the empowerment and urged other stakeholders to prioritise human development.