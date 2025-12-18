Zamfara gov orders total renovation of Dansadau PHC

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has directed the total renovation, expansion, and equipping of Dansadau Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), in Maru LGA, including the provision of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities, as part of efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery in the State.

The directive was issued on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the facility, during which Governor Lawal assessed its condition and interacted with health workers.

He emphasised that his administration is committed to prioritising public health and improving access to quality healthcare, especially at the grassroots level.

Governor Lawal noted that the renovation and expansion of the PHC would enhance service delivery, ensuring that residents of Dansadau and surrounding communities receive better healthcare services.

He also paid a courtesy visit to the Dansadau Emirate Council, underscoring his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and community engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, commended the governor for his dedication to public health and described the directive as a clear demonstration of the state government’s commitment to revitalising healthcare infrastructure across the state.

The visit and directive for the full renovation and equipping of Dansadau PHC reflect the Zamfara State Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen primary healthcare facilities and improve health outcomes for its citizens.

A few days ago, Governor Lawal launched a 10-year State Development Plan, covering 2025 to 2034. It is described as a long-term, evidence-based roadmap that reflects the people’s aspirations and the collective goal to transform the state.

The governor launched the 10-year Development Plan at the JB Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau on Friday. He said that the state government has engaged KPMG Advisory as the lead consultant to develop the plan.

He further noted that KPMG collaborated closely with Zamfara Executive Council members and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, over a period of eight months to develop the 10-year development plan.

At the unveiling, Governor Lawal stressed that the development Plan is the first comprehensive long-term plan in the state’s recent history.

He said, “The development plan is built on robust data, wide stakeholders engagement, and alignment with national and global development frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2050, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“It sets clear sectoral priorities, measurable outcomes, and a monitoring and evaluation framework that ensures transparency at every stage of implementation.

“In this State Development Plan, we envision Zamfara becoming a benchmark for transformative economic growth– not merely for Nigeria, but the continent of Africa.

“We will use resources, innovation, and governance to promote inclusive growth, stability, and opportunity. The plan is built on six pillars: Economy, Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Human Capital, Governance, and Environmental Sustainability.

“Zamfara’s strength in agriculture and natural resources will be maximised through partnerships like the MoFI agreement and African Development Bank funding.”