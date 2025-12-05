Zamfara government proposes N861 billion for 2026

Governor Dauda Lawal has presented a N861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, saying it serves as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that Zamfara State would rise stronger.

The budget proposal was presented to the House of Assembly yesterday in Gusau.

The 2026 estimate has a capital expenditure of N714 billion, which accounts for 83 per cent of the total budget.

The Guardian reports that the proposal has a recurrent expenditure of N147,279,945,000.00, which accounts for 17 per cent of the budget.

Governor Lawal reiterated that as a government elected on the promise of rescue, reform, and revival, his administration had worked tirelessly to restore trust in public institutions, rebuild critical sectors, and lay a strong foundation for sustainable progress.

He said: “The people of Zamfara State, who once despaired under neglect, now see visible light, progress, accountability, and renewed direction. The 2026 budget of Stability and Growth represents the next chapter in this journey.

“It is not merely a financial plan, it is a political commitment to entrench stability in governance and accelerate the growth our citizens yearn for, for it is crafted to deepen the gains achieved through our Six-Point Rescue Agenda; strengthening the security architecture, modernising agriculture for food security and prosperity, upgrading the healthcare system for every community, expanding access to quality education, accelerating infrastructural renewal, and empowering our youth, women and vulnerable populations.

“This budget proposal prioritises inclusive development so that no ward, village, or community is left behind.”

The governor added: “Mr Speaker, the 2026 budget of Stability and Growth proposal reflects a politically strategic shift that aligns with the administration’s rescue agenda under my leadership.”

He stressed that none of these ambitions, from security to education, from agriculture to infrastructure, from civil service reform to economic revitalisation, can be achieved without political will, the unwavering commitment of the government, and the patriotic cooperation of the House.