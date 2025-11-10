A right choice for humanitarian affairs: Setting agenda for Doro

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointment of Doro as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is a decision that deserves commendation. In the critical sector of national welfare and social safety, the nation requires a steady, competent, and deeply empathetic hand. Doro’s track record suggests he embodies the necessary blend of administrative acumen and compassion required to navigate the complex challenges facing millions of Nigerians. This choice is, unequivocally, a right step, and knowing his competence, there is immense confidence that he will deliver on this crucial mandate.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs stands at the intersection of immediate relief and long-term development. It is tasked not only with responding to crises but with actively lifting citizens out of structural poverty. For Doro to succeed, a clear, multi-faceted agenda must be pursued with vigor and precision.

The ministry’s new direction should prioritise swift, impactful interventions across four key pillars: robust social protection, advanced disaster and climate response, dedicated support for vulnerable groups, and strengthened coordination.

The most immediate and profound impact can be felt through the revitalisation and expansion of social intervention programmes. The minister must focus intently on delivering on the mandate to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. This requires the swift and transparent relaunch of key initiatives such as N-Power, the National School Feeding Programme, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Furthermore, to address the immediate crisis of food insecurity, targeted programmes like “End Hunger” and “Grow Nigeria” must be implemented and scaled up. Ultimately, the goal is to build social protection systems that are proactive, humane, inclusive, and sustainable, ensuring no citizen is left behind.

Nigeria is increasingly vulnerable to both man-made and natural disasters, including the growing threat of climate change. The minister must prioritise strengthening disaster prevention and response. This includes seamless coordination with key agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and security services to ensure rapid, effective intervention.

A crucial, long-term step is to advance climate change education by developing curricula to promote better waste management and climate communication at the grassroots level. Critically, the ministry must work to systematically link short-term humanitarian assistance with longer-term development and peace-building efforts, particularly in regions affected by conflict or climate vulnerability.

A truly compassionate ministry must look beyond general relief to the specific needs of the most marginalised. Doro’s team must place a dedicated focus on vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, pregnant women, elderly, and internally displaced communities.

Simply providing aid is not enough; the ministry must excel at facilitating post-disaster recovery. This means providing targeted support to help people rebuild their lives and livelihoods after devastating events, addressing the loss of homes and businesses, and actively facilitating a return to normalcy and social cohesion.

The efficiency of humanitarian efforts is often hampered by poor coordination. The new minister has the task of enhancing collaboration with various tiers of government, international partners, and non-governmental organisations to ensure a harmonised and effective delivery of assistance. Furthermore, a strong signal must be sent to promote local ownership by strengthening partnerships with local organisations and community-based initiatives.

Finally, building strategic partnerships with domestic universities for policy development and local research will ensure the ministry’s interventions are evidence-based and culturally appropriate.

Benard Doro’s appointment comes at a time of urgent national need. His mandate is clear, vast, and complex. By embracing this detailed agenda, focusing on competence, and prioritising the welfare of the most vulnerable, he has the opportunity to redefine humanitarian service in Nigeria. I extend my congratulations and wish him every success in this critical national assignment.

Awodi wrote from North Carolina, USA. He can be reached via:awodikenoutlook.com