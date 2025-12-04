Faith, freedom, secular governance and duty of protection

The intersection of faith and freedom

Across the globe, faith serves as a profound source of hope, identity, and resilience for millions. It inspires acts of charity, fosters community, and provides meaning in times of hardship. Yet, in many regions, faith also becomes a fault line for division, violence, and oppression. In Nigeria, a nation celebrated for its cultural and religious diversity, the failure to protect religious freedom has led to recurring tragedies, particularly for Christian communities.

These incidents are not isolated; they reflect a broader crisis of governance, justice, and constitutional fidelity. This article expands on the urgent need for secular governance, the abolition of state-enforced religious laws, and the protection of all citizens’ right to worship freely and live with dignity.

The plight of religious communities in Nigeria

The targeting of religious communities, particularly Christians, in Nigeria has reached alarming levels. Reports of violence, discrimination, and intimidation paint a grim picture of a nation struggling to uphold its constitutional promises. Several incidents highlight the scale of this crisis:

The Owo Church Attack (June 2022): On June 5, 2022, gunmen stormed St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, during a Sunday service, killing over 40 worshippers and injuring dozens more. The attack, attributed to suspected bandits or extremists, sent shockwaves through Nigeria and the international community. Families were shattered, and a place of worship was transformed into a site of unimaginable grief.

Gwoza Massacre (December 2020): In Gwoza, Borno State, at least 11 villagers, predominantly Christians, were killed in a brutal raid on Christmas Day. The attackers, believed to be linked to extremist groups, burned homes and churches, leaving survivors in fear and displacement. This attack was one of many targeting Christian communities in Nigeria’s northeast, where insurgency and religious violence intersect.

Kidnappings in Kaduna and Niger states (2023): The abduction of pastors, priests, and congregants has become a distressing trend. In Kaduna and Niger States, dozens of worshippers were kidnapped in 2023 alone, with ransoms demanded and families left in anguish. These acts not only violate the sanctity of religious spaces but also erode the social fabric of communities.

These incidents are not mere statistics—they are profound violations of human dignity and religious freedom. They underscore a systemic failure to protect vulnerable communities and a lack of accountability for perpetrators. Every Nigerian, regardless of faith, deserves to live free from fear, to worship without threat, and to be equal under the law.

The contradiction of Sharia Law in a secular State

At the heart of Nigeria’s struggle for religious freedom lies a fundamental contradiction: the enforcement of Sharia law in 12 northern states. Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, in Section 10, explicitly prohibits the adoption of any religion as a state religion. Additionally, Section 38 guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. Yet, the implementation of Sharia law by state governments directly undermines these principles.

Sharia, as a religious legal framework, is inherently tied to Islamic doctrine. Its enforcement by state authorities—through Hisbah police, Sharia courts, and other mechanisms—creates a parallel legal system that privileges one faith over others.

This practice violates the constitutional mandate for state neutrality and erodes the principle of equality before the law. Non-Muslims in these states often face discrimination, coercion, or exclusion from equal treatment, as laws rooted in one religion are imposed on diverse populations.

The institutionalisation of Sharia has far-reaching consequences:

Division and Inequality: By codifying religious law, states legitimise a hierarchy of faiths, marginalising non-Muslims and creating a two-tiered system of justice.

Emboldening extremism: The state’s endorsement of Sharia provides a veneer of legitimacy to extremists who misinterpret it as a mandate for religious dominance, fueling violence and intolerance.

Erosion of constitutional order: The coexistence of Sharia with Nigeria’s secular constitution creates legal ambiguity, undermines judicial consistency, and weakens the rule of law.

The solution is clear: Sharia law must be removed from state governance. This is not an attack on Islam or its practitioners, who have every right to practice their faith privately and within their communities. Rather, it is a call to restore the secular foundation of Nigeria’s democracy, ensuring that no religion—whether Islam, Christianity, or traditional beliefs—dictates public policy or justice.

The failure of governance and the weaponisation of faith

The persistence of religious violence in Nigeria reflects a broader failure of governance. State and federal authorities have often been slow to respond to attacks, investigate perpetrators, or deliver justice. In some cases, impunity prevails, with attackers facing no consequences, which emboldens further violence. This selective application of justice deepens mistrust between communities and the government.

When faith becomes politicised, it is weaponised. Political actors, seeking to consolidate power, may exploit religious divisions to rally support or deflect accountability. This dynamic is evident in the uneven protection of religious communities and the reluctance to address the root causes of violence. A government that fails to protect all citizens equally betrays its mandate and risks further fracturing an already fragile nation.

A call for secular governance and constitutional reform

The path to peace, justice, and religious freedom lies in reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to secular governance. A secular state is not an atheist state; it is a state that respects all faiths equally by refusing to privilege any. This vision requires bold and decisive action:

Abolition of State-Sponsored Sharia Law: State governments must dismantle Sharia-based legal systems and align with the secular principles of the 1999 Constitution. Religious laws should remain a private matter for individuals and communities, not a tool of state power.

Strengthening Security and Justice Systems: Federal and state authorities must prioritise the protection of religious communities, with robust security measures for places of worship and swift prosecution of offenders. This includes training law enforcement to address religiously motivated violence and establishing special task forces to monitor and prevent such crimes.

Promoting interfaith dialogue: Religious leaders from all faiths must lead by example, condemning hate and fostering dialogue. Initiatives that bring communities together—such as interfaith councils or joint community projects—can build trust and reduce tensions.

Constitutional enforcement and reform: The federal government must enforce Sections 10 and 38 of the Constitution, ensuring that no state adopts policies that violate religious neutrality. Where necessary, constitutional amendments should clarify and strengthen the secular framework to prevent future contradictions.

Empowering civil society: Media, human rights organisations, and faith-based groups must document abuses, advocate for victims, and hold authorities accountable. Public awareness campaigns can educate citizens about their constitutional rights and the importance of secular governance.

The role of faith in healing and resilience

True faith is a force for compassion, not conflict. Religious leaders, whether Christian, Muslim, or otherwise, have a moral obligation to preach peace, reject vengeance, and promote unity. In the face of persecution, silence is complicity. Leaders must speak out against injustice, document abuses, and work tirelessly to protect their communities while fostering reconciliation.

For Christians facing persecution, resilience is an act of faith. The Bible teaches endurance in the face of trials (James 1:2-4) and love for one’s enemies (Matthew 5:44). These principles do not negate the need for justice but call believers to pursue it with courage and compassion. Similarly, Islamic teachings emphasise mercy and coexistence, urging Muslims to reject violence and uphold justice for all.

A unified call to action

Protecting religious freedom is not about favoring one group over another—it is about upholding the constitutional rights of every Nigerian. The removal of Sharia law from state governance is not an assault on Islam but a defense of equality and justice for all. A secular state is the only framework that can guarantee genuine religious freedom, ensure equality before the law, and preserve Nigeria’s unity.

This article is a clarion call to all Nigerians—citizens, leaders, and institutions—to act with moral courage. History will judge us not by our silence but by our actions. Let us demand a return to constitutional order, advocate for justice, and build a nation where every citizen can worship freely, live with dignity, and contribute to a shared future.

Conclusion: A vision for a united Nigeria

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The path of division, violence, and religious favoritism leads to further fragmentation and suffering. The path of secular governance, justice, and equality offers hope for a united, prosperous nation. Let us choose the latter—a Nigeria where faith inspires, rather than divides; where freedom is a reality, not a promise; and where the rule of law protects every citizen, regardless of belief.

This is our call to action. Let us speak, act, and stand together for peace, justice, and the restoration of Nigeria’s secular vision. For the sake of our children, our communities, and our shared future, let us build a nation that honors faith, freedom, and the duty of protection.

Imadojemu, a faith freedom and peace advocate, wrote from Lagos.