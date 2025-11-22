Genocide Crisis: Where is Nigeria’s National Assembly?

The inspiration to comment on the whereabouts of our wonderful legislators at this time stemmed from our women from the North under the umbrella of Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) who early this week condemned the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State. They described the incident as a direct challenge to Nigeria’s leadership and collective humanity.

In a statement by members of the group, Asmau Joda, Maryam Uwais, Mairo Mandara, Aisha Oyebode, Fatima Akilu, Kadaria Ahmed, Larai Ocheja Amusan, and Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, they expressed outrage over the weekend attack in which armed men stormed the school at dawn, killed the Vice Principal, and abducted 25 students. The attack took place in the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko/Wasagu LGA, where gunmen killed Vice Principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku, wounded a school guard, and abducted 25 students.

The concerned women said the latest tragedy underscores the Nigerian state’s continuing failure to protect its most vulnerable citizens, insisting that the mass kidnapping “is not simply another security incident” but a brutal indictment of years of unfulfilled promises and weak implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative. They noted that despite national grief and global attention following the mass abductions in Chibok, Dapchi, Jangebe, and numerous smaller attacks across the North, schools remain dangerously exposed. Many of the women who signed the statement were active in the #Bring Back Our Girls movement and have spent years working directly with communities traumatised by insecurity.

“More than a decade after repeated tragedies, Northern Nigeria is still one of the most dangerous places in the world for a girl to pursue an education,” the statement read. “Our daughters are once again missing. And we must ask, with pain, anger, and clarity, where are our leaders?” VIEW accused political leaders, security agencies, and northern representatives of failing to defend girls who already face significant cultural and economic barriers. They warned that the growing pattern of abductions raises disturbing questions about whether neglect is contributing to the continued marginalisation of northern girls. The coalition demanded swift, intelligence-driven rescue operations and daily public updates, warning against the slow and poorly coordinated responses that have characterised previous tragedies.

They, in the main called on the President, the First Lady, the Kebbi State Governor, the Northern Governors’ Forum, the Northern Senators’ Forum, the Arewa House of Representatives Caucus, the Arewa Consultative Forum, and all traditional, faith-based, and security leaders, including the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, and Inspector-General of Police, to show visible leadership. “This is not a moment for silence or excuses. The abduction of the Maga girls must be treated as a national emergency—not a political talking point or a press release moment,” VIEW stated.“Every moment these girls spend in captivity deepens their trauma and increases the danger they face.” The group urged Nigerian women to unite and demand accountability, declaring that northern women are tired of mourning and of leaders offering condolences instead of concrete solutions.“No nation can claim to value its future while abandoning its daughters to violence,” VIEW said. “The girls of Maga must be located, rescued, and reunited with their families without delay. Nothing is more urgent. Nothing is more important. Their return is a test of our leadership and our humanity.” There were reports of mass abduction of more students from schools in Niger and Nasarawa states at press time

In the same vein, I would like to ask for the whereabouts of members of our federal and state legislatures at this time. We are in a representative democracy. As I have quoted authorities including Professor Ben Nwabueze several times here, the legislature is the most important arm of government in a democracy. Reason: If you take away the parliament from a representative democracy, democracy loses its steam and majesty. Members of the National and State Assemblies are the elected representatives of the people.

In a representative democracy, a parliament’s primary role is to represent the people’s interests and ensure their voices are heard. However, when a parliament loses its voice in crisis times such as we have in Nigeria now, the consequences can be dire. The people suffer, and the very fabric of democracy is threatened.

The importance of parliamentary oversight

Here is the thing, a parliament’s oversight function is crucial in times of crisis. It ensures that the executive branch doesn’t abuse its power and that the rights of citizens are protected. When a parliament fails to exercise this function, it creates a power vacuum that can be exploited by those in authority. Our national, state assembly members and their presiding officers have always been under fire for shirking their role as representatives of the people. We have seen a desecration of the finesse of separation of powers that has sadly become fusion of powers, which often sets off perception that there is a curious state capture by the powerful executive in Nigeria. Evidence: Officials of the Three Arms of Government most times replace our National Anthem with the President’s Anthem: ‘On Your Mandate, We Shall Stand…’ And now at this time of national crisis of security and welfare of the people, consequences of parliamentary silence are beginning to emerge with a spectre of fear of even going to work, market and schools.

Consequences of parliamentary silence

When a parliament loses its voice, several consequences can arise:

Lack of accountability: Without parliamentary oversight, the executive branch may act with impunity, leading to corruption and abuse of power. Why are our National Assembly members and leaders not asking why the President has failed to nominate ambassadors to the Senate for screening since he recalled the old envoys more than two years ago? Why has there been no pressure on the President that we desperately need them to engage the United States and its allies in the West?

Erosion of trust: Citizens may lose faith in their government and democratic institutions, leading to widespread disillusionment. It may not be clear to our political leaders, notably our representatives that there is widespread disillusionment and people can’t find any ‘hope of a better tomorrow, which Ngugi wa Thiong’o says, ‘is the only comfort you can give to a weeping child’.

Human rights violations: The absence of parliamentary scrutiny can lead to human rights abuses, as there is no check on the government’s actions. Nigeria’s federal legislature, according to the constitution, is the legislature for Abuja, Capital of the Federation. There have been several allegations of demolitions, land grab and violations of human rights by the FCT authorities. This is a gross dereliction of duty by the bi-cameral federal legislature. I hope they read about how democracies have failed through legislative silence!

Our wonderful legislators in Nigeria should note that a parliament’s voice is crucial in times of crisis. When it loses its voice, the people suffer. It’s essential to strengthen parliamentary oversight, increase transparency, and empower the opposition to ensure that the people’s interests are represented and protected at such a time like this when there is fear in the land. The U.S. Congress and British Parliament have historically risen to the occasion during times of crisis, serving as models of representative democracy in action.

The U.S. Congress: a legacy of leadership

The U.S. Congress played a pivotal role in shaping American history, particularly during the American Revolution. In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in response to the Intolerable Acts, a series of laws passed by the British Parliament that severely restricted colonial rights. This gathering of delegates from 12 colonies marked the beginning of a unified American resistance against British rule. The origin: The Continental Congress drafted the Declaration of American Rights, asserting colonial rights and freedoms, and established the Continental Association, a boycott of British goods. These actions demonstrated the Congress’s commitment to defending American interests and paved the way for the Declaration of Independence in 1776. They haven’t stopped since as in 2020 they were meeting for long hours to defend democracy that was perceived to be under an attack by a powerful executive. In the end, they saved democracy. Why can’t Nigeria’s federal legislature convene a public hearing for days and nights on the gauntlet that the Donald Trump allegation and tag as a “Country of Particular Concern”? Why have they forsaken their country at this time? We know about their unreported absenteeism at both chambers and their curious attendance for only two and half days in a week – (Tuesday to half of Thursday since Covid-19 era) when they are in session. But this is a time they have to address the concerns of the employers – the people of Nigeria who are disillusioned at this time. Where are our national and state assembly leaders at this time?

The British parliament: reforms and resistance

The British Parliament has also faced its share of crises, including the American Revolution. In response to growing colonial discontent, Parliament passed the Coercive Acts, which aimed to reassert British authority over the colonies. However, these measures ultimately backfired, galvanizing American resistance and fueling calls for independence. In the face of opposition, Parliament eventually repealed the Townshend Duties, acknowledging the colonists’ concerns about taxation without representation. This concession demonstrated the power of collective action and the importance of representative government.

Lessons for Nigeria’s National Assembly

Nigeria’s National Assembly can draw inspiration from these examples, recognising the critical role it plays in representing the Nigerian people. By standing firm against corruption, promoting transparency, and advocating for the rights of citizens, the Assembly can build trust and demonstrate its commitment to democratic governance at this time, lest we the people will enroll them in a Hall of Shame – for letting the nation down in crisis times. There are some key takeaways from these historical examples, which include:

Unity is strength: The Continental Congress’s unified response to British rule serves as a model for collective action in the face of adversity.

Representative government matters: The U.S. Congress and British Parliament demonstrate the importance of elected representatives defending the rights and interests of their constituents.

Crisis can be a catalyst for change: The American Revolution and subsequent reforms in the British Parliament show that crises can be opportunities for growth, reform, and progress. Let all of us look for and call our representatives and leaders, beginning from Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Kebbi. Niger, Nasarawa, Borno, Zamfara, Katsina states, and indeed all our leaders at all levels to work together in their legislative Chambers and Federal and State Executive Council chambers too. We want to listen to their strategic debates. We want to see even their crocodile tears – that they care about the clear and present danger we all face, lest we will tell them tomorrow that they have again let down Africa’s most strategic nation and hope of the black people of the world.