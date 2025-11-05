Sola Oni @ 65: A life of integrity, intellect and impact

By 1997, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited (formerly the Nigerian Stock Exchange) had reached a pivotal point, recognising the need to fortify its Public Communications Department. Under the visionary leadership of the late Apostle Hayford Alile, the NGX launched a rigorous headhunt for a communications professional whose expertise and character aligned with its values, image, and evolving aspirations for corporate excellence.

Eventually, the mantle fell on Olusola Jacob Oni (widely known in the industry as Sola Oni), a journalist at The Guardian, the flagship of Nigeria’s media. Indeed, it was a twist of irony or perhaps destiny for Oni to have emerged as the preferred ideal candidate by the Exchange. His consistent, insightful, and pungent reports on the capital market had become a tool for decision-making for capital market executives, which, in several instances, had also made the leadership on the Exchange uncomfortable.

The strength of Oni’s network of sources and insider access, coupled with his journalistic instinct and news presentation style, stood him out.

However, Oni’s transition to the Exchange was expected by the broader capital stakeholders, who had already marked him out as a future player in the market beyond the media. At one point, Oni was temporarily de-accredited by the management of the Exchange, a reaction to his unflinching reporting.

The Exchange formally requested that The Guardian assign a new correspondent. However, the newspaper stood its ground. Recognising the depth, credibility, and insight Oni brought to the capital market coverage, The Guardian management made a clear statement: whether officially granted access or not, Oni would continue to cover the beat. Confronted with this quiet resistance and fully aware of Oni’s influence in the financial press, the Exchange reversed its decision and reinstated his accreditation.

Oni joined the Exchange as a core financial journalist with a strong pedigree. But his transition into corporate communications was far from incidental; it was intentional. For many years, he worked under the tutelage of Mrs Yinka Idowu, a public relations virtuoso. Under her guidance, Oni blended journalistic precision with strategic messaging and corporate diplomacy.

At the Stock Exchange, Oni donned his innate garment of intellect and strong work ethic like a camel in its natural habitat – the desert -and the water bears in the ocean. He continuously fired his intellectual projectile so high that within a short period, everyone in the organisation appreciated his contributions. He became a corporate champion, being sought after for troubleshooting.

By setting ambitious targets for himself, Oni rose to every challenge like a phoenix from the flames. He evolved into a high-stakes, reflective leader, widely seen as a future top executive. His performance spoke for itself, so much so that no one could question his merit. His bold and impactful contributions earned him rapid, successive promotions that were beyond dispute. It was only fitting, then, that he was entrusted with significant responsibilities, all of which he carried out with unwavering diligence.

Apostle Hayford Alile retired as Director General in 1999 and was succeeded by Professor Ndi Okereke-Onyuike (then Dr Okereke-Onyuike), who also recognised Oni’s potential. Some years later, she promptly endorsed Accenture’s recommendation, leading to his deployment to the Market Operations Directorate, a strategic move that positioned him for higher responsibilities.

For the 13 years he spent on the Exchange, Oni’s performance was nothing short of exemplary. He poured his heart and soul into every task, leaving a lasting legacy that is still reverberating till date.

One of the qualities that define Oni is his ability to navigate power circles untainted. Physically tall and morally upright, Oni’s stature mirrors his towering integrity index. He lives simply, remains content, and shows gratitude for what God has done for him. You can do business with him, shake hands, and sleep well – knowing no storm can shift his moral compass.

As an Ekiti man, he is well-cultured in tradition, universal ethics, and values. He earned people’s respect because he believes he owes them more in a relationship.

Our paths crossed in 1991 in Gongola State (now Adamawa), where I was posted to the National Spectator Newsmagazine in Yola for my compulsory national service.

He was to be my immediate boss. However, I was redeployed to another location, and we lost contact. But fate brought us together in 1998 when I was posted to the NSE as a market correspondent for The Punch newspaper, where Oni was already making waves. He has since then remained my mentor, benefactor, friend, and much more – my brother, from whom I am still learning.

Today, Oni is a multi-faceted, well-respected professional. He wears many hats: veteran journalist, integrated communications strategist, chartered stockbroker, commodities broker, capital market registrar, and member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), UK, amongst others. As a prolific writer, Oni is now a voice in the capital market. His commentaries on capital market policy, structure, regulation, investor protection, transparency, and reputation management are well respected and regularly published in top media outlets.

At 65, Oni is not yet done. He is still steaming and incubating ideas, beaming with the energy common to a serial entrepreneur. Like Colonel Harland Sanders, the American who franchised Kentucky Fried Chicken at 62, Oni remains pregnant with possibility.

He is the Proprietor of Sofunix International Schools, founder and CEO of Sofunix Investment and Communications, and Publisher of The Kernel, an online newspaper. These ventures reflect his passion for education, capital market development, and strategic communication. As a hybrid entrepreneur, he is regularly sought after by corporate giants for brand positioning, training, and communications strategy.

A devoted family man, Oni is married to Olufunke, a retired Director of Education, and they are blessed with children who reflect the same sense of discipline and responsibility. Faith is central to Oni’s life. He served on the Parish Council of St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Anthony Village, Lagos, for ten years and had previously served as chairman of the church’s Harvest Committee. His service in other churches also reflects his commitment to spiritual leadership and community.

As Oni turned 65 on October 20, we celebrate not just a man who has left his mark, but one who continues to make a profound and lasting impact.

Remember that age is merely a number. We wish you more years of purposeful living, pursuing your passion, and continuing to shape the future.

Isamotu is a Lagos-based public affairs commentator.