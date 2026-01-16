The great star on the way

As I was saying…The great Star had been here on earth before to proclaim the birth of the Lord, Jesus. It stood high in the sky directly in the direction the Baby Love of God lay in a manger in Bethlehem! As I did hint last week, the Great Star, otherwise called the Great Comet, is getting closer to the earth by the hour and by the day and will appear on earth at the hour ordained for it.

It is an unmistakable feature of the proverbial End-Time, the Time of the Holy Spirit. The trumpets it has released have been with us, powerfully foreshadowing its coming. It is by so doing also proclaiming the Era of the Son of Man—from God to Man, the eternal Mediator.

It is the Second Coming of the Star of Bethlehem. In the first coming, it was to proclaim the Love of God; this time it is with the Sword of Judgment. With its approach alone blaring the trumpets of judgment which get louder by the day for all to hear and to see in the form of earthquakes, hurricanes phenomenon, landslides, drought and fires, we are told man has not seen anything yet. “It is thought that it brings upheavals of an incisive nature. But it portends more.” But we human beings in our obtuseness and dumbness cannot hear, nor see and are not asking questions. Yet we are told: “Its power sucks up waters high and brings weather catastrophes and still more. When encircled by its rays the earth quakes.”

“The first direct effects have already begun in recent years. For any who wishes neither to see nor to hear this, and who does not perceive how ridiculous it is still to maintain that all the extraordinary things which have already happened are of everyday occurrence, there is naturally no help. He either wishes to act like an ostrich out of fear, or he is burdened with an extremely limited understanding. Both types must be allowed to go serenely on their way; one can only smile at their easily refutable assertions.

“But the knowing ones could also be told where the first powerful rays are striking. However, since the rays are gradually also encompassing the whole earth, there is no use in being more explicit.”

It is not only in Nature that we are experiencing a worrisome bitter taste of what we are told in revealed knowledge that its hold on earth portends. Its effects are affecting us human beings most grievously. It cannot but affect human beings markedly, indeed, beyond words, because its core is filled with high spiritual power.

The core of man is spiritual, but of a lower gradation. The core of this special Star is derived from the Eternal Realm of Primordial Spiritual, that is from the highest plane of the Spiritual Realm, the First Creation whereas the spiritual origin of man is from the 14th plane which though is Paradise we ardently long to reach after our years of sojourn in the school of life that our material world is.

What does that suggest to us other than the inconceivable vastness of Creation and the wisdom and power behind it, that govern it! A major characteristic of the spirit is that it is magnetic. It should then follow that a higher spirit filled with high spiritual power will have greater pulling power, indeed in measureless degree.

As it comes closer to the earth the higher spiritual and its rays pouring on to the earth, this Star is animating all that the rays touch, including we human beings and animals. In no distant future the animation will reach a boiling point. How then will the world be? What we are experiencing today as human beings is the manifestation of our inner, spiritual content, being enlivened through the pressure of the Light, of which the rays of the Great Comet are a part—animating, reinforcing and pressing down or lifting upwards. The Pressure of the Light awakens all we carry and which are slumbering within us, our weaknesses and strengths.

The pronouncement that in the End-Time all that is dead will be awakened to face judgment refers to this animating, heightened awakening of all that is dead, good or bad. Given the enlightenment availed mankind through the revealed knowledge of today, we now know that it is not all the dead whose cloaks may have decomposed and in fact, become dust and which may have been excavated to mix with cement and moulded into blocks to build this or that house. Are we not told: Dust thou art and to dust shall thou return? Officiating priests say this all the time during interment proceedings. All things will be affected by the rays of the Star.

Because, put on the scale, the bad outweighs the good, we will have more of the bad including the way we think and behave, the weather and the environment in which we live. It will affect political leadership and followership and the choices they make more so that they have discarded the ordinance of the Creator in this respect! The awakening will bring out leaders as the mirror of the populace.

At the moment, constituents do not frown at the unexplained sudden wealth and the attendant opulent lifestyle of their representatives. They joyfully partake in the sharing of the largesse they sometimes tag palliatives or dividends of democracy! Money meant for the development for the benefit of the whole! In America the efficacy of armaments is hailed and celebrated as power. Maduro is emblematic of the people of Venezuela and the America arsenal used to dethrone and throw him into jail with his wife is hailed as the invincibility of the American power.

There is political mayhem. There are wars in many parts of the world. It is thus stated in the revealed knowledge that masters at the sins of mankind will be their leaders in these times. The Star will affect political and economic thinking, the thought process and the thinking direction. Man will reason upside down.

In other words, every earthly action can only be considered as the outward expression of an inward process. Thus, man’s problems are earthly in consequence but are spiritual in cause because we are spiritual beings.

The Lord Jesus Christ said of the End-Time in conversation with Mark –they were on this occasion alone: “At that time there will be countless religions, and each will claim the right to be the only true one. But they will destroy one another.

“A terrible struggle for power will begin, such as the earth has never experienced. Hatred will blind and confuse the nations.

“They will all for a time enjoy the pleasures of the world to satiation. The small will be great and the great small. That will be the end of all confusion. Then things will terminate with frantic speed.”

If one may wrap up the effects of Rays of the Great Comet on the climate and the enervating environment begun last week, with specific reference to shift in the yearly descent of harmattan, one should consider the effects on the temperament of man. Across Nigeria, the arrival of harmattan which ushers in Yuletide is a foregone conclusion. Along with it come unequivocal characteristics –hazy skies, coolness, dryness, dust and calmness.

The predictable weather has been a subject of fascinating, if not confounding, discussion among climatologists and some others who occupy themselves with weather phenomenon.

This is because it is not being experienced in the usual manner and period. Suddenly, harmattan that rages from late November and reaching its crescendo in January, and even in some places the peak stretching beyond the coastal areas to early February, has been conspicuously absent in the last two Yuletide seasons, prompting people to look at themselves askance: The baffling situation, unforeseen unforgettable and jolting, causing a climate of worry so much so that professionals and laymen alike are making enquiry about climatology.

Clearly, the regular pattern of weather been jostled. In some areas it is becoming unbearably hot both day and night. In Kano metropolis on Saturday, the 9th of this month, heavy haze accompanied by cold was experienced. Far from there in Otta, early in the morning of Monday, the 12th, the first semblance of harmattan was felt but for not more than an hour. Yet before then, specifically on the 8th, there was a heavy down pour in many parts of Lagos and Ogun states.

The season before this development was always characterised by cleaning of homes and items more often to reduce dust. This time, the harmattan is not felt, and where it is felt, it is a weaker form than the normal. The phenomenon is leading the serious-minded to reflect on the symbiosis between the climate and man.

It is not accidental that there are four main seasons in Nature—spring, summer, autumn and winter, so clearly marked in temperate Europe and America. In Nigeria we speak of rainy season and dry season, with variations in-between. Similarly, it is not a coincidence that man’s age-period is classified into four –the period of childhood, early adulthood, full adulthood and old age. Nor is it by chance that there are four fundamental temperaments experienced during the development of human species—sanguine, melancholic, choleric and phlegmatic.

Ideally, man’s blood composition changes with each age group, and among other things; the blood composition is based on nutrition.

Springtime, the first season of the year, that is, from March to May in the Northern Hemisphere when plants begin to grow, is reflective of man’s period of childhood, when, full of the joys of spring, children awaken to the use of the physical body, and informal and relaxed. They are assisted by the sanguine nature, the carefree temperament of their age-group, making them lively and light hearted.

Summertime, the second season of the year, that is, from June to August in the northern hemisphere, when Nature strives towards ripening, is a replica of man’s period of early adulthood wherein one swallow does not make a summer, causing those in the age group to strive for improvement. They are assisted by the melancholic nature of this age group which is displayed by the young men and women longing for the attainment of lofty ideas which the parents smile at and dismiss as utopian. The age manifests a streak of rebellion. The young men and women want to hack down what they perceive as not lofty, not idealistic. It is an age of protests and “we-no-go-gree and all we are saying” sing song in higher institutions of learning, the age the young lady looks at her mother in the face and says: “Mum, that was your time, not mine” in response to seeming correction of dressing or lifestyle the mother finds objectionable.

Autumn, the third season of the year, that is, from September to November in the northern hemisphere, when there is full activity of the fruits, some leaves prepare to shed, day length decreases and night length increases, holds up a mirror to man’s full adulthood when men and women are urged and stimulated into action, using their energy and influence. The choleric nature belonging to this age-group is the spur to greater activity exercised at this period.

Wintertime, the last season of the year, that is, from December to February in the northern hemisphere (when the sun is in the southern hemisphere but moving towards the equator to reach there by third week of March), when trees lose their leaves and the days are shorter, brings with it calmness and points to a new awakening in the offing, resembles man’s period of old age when those blessed with longevity can peacefully reflect on collected knowledge gained from earth-life’s experiences in order to retain the lessons for the inevitable step into the Beyond, The even-tempered phlegmatic nature with its calmness guides those of old age to gradually loosen connection with the earth which will make dying easy and lead them on to further experiencing, just as winter provides the end of one and beginning of another cycle in Nature.

Alas, harmattan, our wintertime that grants us radiations necessary for us at the specific time did not express itself fully this season. The nourishment and maintenance it usually gives has been denied us. Were the harmattan season to reach vanishing point, this would be detrimental to our inner and outer development as discussed in the foregoing. The physical body is dependent on the part of the earth where it is formed, and the produce therefrom, resulting in the different forms and colours of mankind. As it is today, Nigerian life expectancy is between 54 and 55 years. If harmattan fades away, lifespan will definitely be further affected adversely because Nature, the temperaments and Man’s age-periods are meant to be used to facilitate our sojourn on earth.

The solution is still attainable, late as it may seem to be: we must become grateful receivers from Nature, adhere to the simple Laws of Nature, put an end to the degradation of Nature such as deforestation, showing there is preference for a jungle of concrete to the beauty of Nature that bows the spirit; and above all if exert ourselves to understand the real purpose of an earthly life and use the time on earth for ascent rather than the wallowing in material acquisition and the crave for earthly power and influence. These are the only protection against the waves being released by the Great Comet, the Second Coming of the Star of Bethlehem, bearing the judgment sword firmly in its hand. The gale is sweeping through the universe already. But there is the assurance that every believer shall look forward to the future with tranquil confidence, and not be alarmed at anything that may happen in the coming years; if he can look up with confidence to God no harm will befall him.