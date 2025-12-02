Oyo 2027: Why Akeem Agbaje is APC’s comeback strategy

SIR: As Oyo State begins to stir once again in anticipation of the 2027 gubernatorial election, the political atmosphere is thick with familiar currents — alignments, realignments, whispers of ambition, and renewed calculations among the key players. Within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the question that looms large is not whether the party will field a candidate, but whether it will field the right one.

After two election cycles marked by internal disunity and avoidable losses, the APC in Oyo must now make a defining choice — between repeating the politics of personality and embracing the politics of purpose. And in this delicate balance stands one man whose temperament, loyalty, and consistency make him not just a viable option, but the party’s most strategic path to redemption: Akeem Agbaje.

Unlike many perennial aspirants whose presence is sustained by noise or controversy, Akeem Agbaje’s political journey has been marked by quiet preparation and steady engagement. He has maintained cordial relations across party lines, nurtured genuine friendships within the APC family, and remained faithful to the party even when others abandoned it in moments of turbulence.

Agbaje’s political persona is refreshingly distinct — calm yet firm, accessible yet principled, grounded yet visionary. He represents the breed of politicians who build trust not through slogans but through quiet consistency and service. In a state fatigued by endless political feuds, this steadiness offers the APC an invaluable advantage.

Political history, both within and beyond Nigeria, abounds with stories of “underdogs” who rose from perceived obscurity to change the course of their nations. They were not the loudest or the most financially endowed, but they possessed integrity, patience, and a deep connection to the people.

In Edo, Adams Oshiomhole turned his labour activism into political capital, dislodging entrenched interests through grassroots engagement. Olusegun Mimiko achieved a similar feat in Ondo, breaking the PDP’s stronghold as Nigeria’s first Labour Party governor — powered by trust and persistence rather than what we call ‘structure’ in Nigerian politics.

Internationally, Barack Obama’s improbable ascent to the American presidency in 2008 remains the ultimate underdog story — a triumph of discipline and message clarity over political establishment. Emmanuel Macron of France shattered decades of two-party dominance with a centrist movement built on renewal and trust. William Ruto of Kenya, mocked as the “hustler,” defied elite structures to capture the presidency in 2022.

Olatunde Sanu, a lawyer and public affairs analyst, wrote from Ibadan.