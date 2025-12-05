Reclaiming Sanity: A call for responsible leadership and functional Nigeria

In every thriving nation, the conversation about sanity extends far beyond mental stability; it encompasses the collective well-being of the environment, institutions, and social systems that shape daily life. A sane environment is the bedrock of national progress.

It is a society free from insurgency and insecurity, where citizens move without fear and where communities flourish without threat. It is a nation with a reliable and uninterrupted power supply, enabling industries to grow, businesses to thrive, and households to enjoy a dignified standard of living.

A sane environment is one in which the majority of citizens are economically empowered. It is a place where the scale does not tilt heavily toward poverty, where the poor do not vastly outnumber the rich, and where prosperity is accessible rather than distant.

Such a society promotes equal rights and privileges, ensuring that no citizen is hindered by tribe, religion, status, or background. It is a space where tribalism is not the deciding factor in opportunities, leadership, or national discourse. Most importantly, a sane environment places the welfare of the masses at its core.

But the question that inevitably arises is: Is Nigeria a sane environment?

This question is not rhetorical; it is a challenge to conscience, to leadership, and to every Nigerian who yearns for a nation that genuinely prioritises human dignity and collective progress.

While the answer may differ from person to person, the realities on the ground demand a sober reflection. The state of insecurity, economic hardship, unequal opportunities, infrastructural decay, and socio-political tensions point to the urgent need for transformation.

Good governance, at its core, is the deliberate effort to place society in a sane and functional condition. It is leadership rooted in empathy, accountability, and responsibility.

It is governance that prioritises the needs of the masses over personal or political gain. Good governance listens, responds, and acts.

It fosters an environment where leaders understand the struggles of their constituents and demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing them.

The call today is clear; Nigeria must reclaim sanity through visionary leadership, responsible governance, and collective citizen participation. The future of the nation depends on leaders who are empathetic, institutions that are functional, and citizens who hold both themselves and their leaders accountable.

As the nation continues its journey toward progress, one truth remains evident: a sane Nigeria is not only possible; it is necessary. And its realisation begins with the courage to confront reality, the will to demand better, and the determination to work toward a society deserving of its people.

Rahman is a Public Affairs Enthusiast