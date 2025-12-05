Insecurity: Defence minister vows swift gains as NSA warns enemies, labour talks tough

• Ribadu cautions non-state actors, says Nigeria is Sahel’s last standing democracy

• Ajaero: Congress will no longer watch bandits hold nation to ransom

• Musa pledges stronger synergy across armed forces, security agencies

• Kukah backs Tinubu’s ministerial choice, seeks uncompromising action

• Army commanders push for tougher operations, warn troops against complacency

• Falana: Foreign military intervention threatens Nigeria’s sovereignty

Nigeria’s newly appointed Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), yesterday said Nigerians would see tangible progress in national security “within the shortest possible time,” as he pledged to reinforce coordination among the armed forces, enhance cooperation with security agencies and mobilise citizens in the collective push against insecurity.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at the State House, Abuja, Musa said his immediate priority was to reposition the nation’s defence architecture and restore its central role in protecting the country.

“My immediate priority is to ensure that Defence takes its rightful place in the country,” he said. “The synergy between the armed forces, between the military and other security agencies, and with all Nigerians must be strengthened. Security is everybody’s responsibility. It is that synergy we need to build on, and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He thanked Nigerians for what he described as overwhelming goodwill, saying he was determined to repay their confidence through decisive action.

“Nigerians have shown me love, and I assure them that I will work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured. Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results,” he stated.

Musa also conveyed President Tinubu’s clear directives, which he described as firm and non-negotiable.

“I just met Mr President, and he reiterated that we must make sure Nigeria is secured,” he said. “Nigerians should be able to sleep with their eyes closed, return to their farms, send their children to school without fear, and live their lives without being molested.”

He stressed that the President’s Renewed Hope agenda places national security at the heart of economic and social development.

“Everyone must be carried along to ensure Nigeria grows in line with the Renewed Hope programme of Mr President,” he added.

Ribadu cautions non-state actors, says Nigeria is Sahel’s last standing democracy

THIS came as National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, at a peace dialogue in Abuja yesterday, warned that non-state actors exploiting community vulnerabilities or undermining national unity would face decisive action, even as he stressed that Nigeria remains the Sahel’s last standing democracy despite years of unrelenting security threats.

Ribadu, who spoke at the opening of a one-day dialogue organised by the National Peace Committee in partnership with the European Union and the United States delegation to Nigeria, expressed optimism that the country’s decades-long challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and violent crime shall be overcome.

“This also shall pass. We are going through tough times. This will also go,” he said. “But it’s very, very painful, what we are going through. It’s unnecessary. They are very unfair to us, those who are responsible for this. They are evil. But they will be defeated. It’s a matter of time and peace will be restored.”

He noted that while sacrifices were being made daily by security forces, many of whom “we go to bury every single day,” the struggle against insecurity was yielding tangible gains.

Warning those seeking to stoke violence or weaken the state, Ribadu declared: “Any individual or group seeking to exploit communities, exploit terror or undermine national unity, will face decisive, coordinated and uncompromising actions. We are going to defeat evil. We are going to defeat terror. We have a strong order in our country. We will never give up. We will never surrender, we will not.”

Ribadu emphasised that lasting peace cannot be achieved by the government and security agencies alone, calling for the active involvement of traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, youth and women groups, private sector actors, development partners and international organisations. “This is the essence of the whole-of-society approach,” he said.

He noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser remains fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritises inclusion, accountability, institutional strengthening and opportunities for citizens.

Ribadu said he had directed the National Counter-terrorism Centre to intensify nationwide programmes on preventing and countering violent extremism, ensuring they remain community-driven, intelligence-led and strategically tied to national development goals.

According to him, the approach is already producing visible results, with thousands of farmers returning to their farms, insurgents voluntarily surrendering, and previously hostile communities now cooperating with authorities, providing information and supporting early warning systems and reintegration initiatives.

“These shifts demonstrate the effectiveness of a whole-of-society approach when all sectors – government, communities, civil societies, the private sector and international partners – work collaboratively and in good faith,” he said.

Ribadu also disclosed that terrorism-related prosecutions had so far produced over 775 convictions, reinforcing the rule of law and signalling that violent extremism will not be tolerated.

He warned that insecurity had toppled democracies across the West African sub-region, leaving Nigeria as “the only Sahel country that is still standing as a democracy.”

The NSA commended the National Peace Committee for convening the dialogue at “this critical period,” noting that since its establishment in 2014, the committee had championed peaceful coexistence, strengthened democratic practice and facilitated dialogue across communities.

“Your initiative is a clear demonstration that peacebuilding is not the business of government alone, but of all stakeholders,” he said.

Ajaero: Labour Congress will no longer watch bandits hold nation to ransom

MEANWHILE, following the high level of insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will announce a firm position in the coming days, even as it vowed to fish out “bad eggs” within the security apparatus.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated this yesterday in Lagos during the Congress’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, insisting that the NLC would no longer sit and watch while bandits and kidnappers take over the country “with useless demand for ransom.”

He said the NLC was ready to investigate the case in which security operatives stationed to guard a school in the North were allegedly withdrawn, creating room for the mass abduction of students.

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, also warned that the country was “in trouble” over worsening insecurity. Falana said the meeting took place at “a very crucial period” in the nation’s history, when schoolchildren are being kidnapped, and churches are being attacked.

He cautioned that calls for external military intervention pose serious risks to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Falana said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that a foreign President was issuing threats against Nigeria, urging President Bola Tinubu to act urgently to defend and protect citizens’ lives.

He criticised U.S. political rhetoric about protecting Christians globally, arguing that such claims contradicted America’s actions in conflict zones. The senior advocate questioned why foreign actors claiming to defend Christians abroad had not intervened in Nigerian states affected by religious violence if their intentions were genuine.

Falana stressed that Nigeria must avoid involvement in prolonged foreign military engagements, citing America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan as an example of prolonged instability caused by external intervention. He referenced ongoing U.S. involvement in global conflicts, including support for Israel’s military operations in Gaza and alleged plans to intervene in Venezuela.

Noting that “there are too many deaths,” he called on labour, civil society organisations and all concerned groups to be ready to mobilise and not sit by while the country deteriorates. “We want to let the world know that we are not a conquered people,” he said.

On the state of the nation, Ajaero lamented conditions in the power sector, saying the current tariff situation was not any better. He urged operators to ensure a 24-hour power supply, recalling that Nigerians had been told deregulation was the solution. “But three years after, where are we?” he queried.

On strikes across the education and health sectors, the NLC president urged the Federal Government to respect agreements, stating that the NLC would consider actions to ensure such agreements were honoured.

He also cautioned politicians not to overheat the polity and to abide by the rules of the game.

Ajaero announced at the NEC meeting that the Congress was withdrawing its representatives in the Labour Party (LP). “Those representing us in LP will be withdrawn. They are not representing us well. They are there for their personal interest. I hereby withdraw all representatives across the states,” he said.

Kukah backs Tinubu’s choice of Musa, calls for uncompromising action

CATHOLIC Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Gen. Musa, insisting that the country’s security crisis requires urgent, firm and uncompromising action.

Speaking after Musa was sworn in, Kukah said he attended “wearing two caps,” representing both the Sultan of Sokoto and the people of Southern Kaduna: a symbolic gesture reflecting shared expectations for peace in regions where the new minister has strong roots.

“I’m representing the Sultan of Sokoto because General Musa was born in Sokoto, and I’m from Southern Kaduna, where he also has deep connections. The Sultan knows I’m here and sends his greetings,” he said.

Kukah stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges are widely known and require no further diagnosis.

“Everybody knows what the problem is. We just need restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible. And I think this job is in very good hands,” he said. “It is clear the President wants to reposition security, and from what we can see, the situation is in very competent hands.”

Responding to Musa’s Senate screening comments advocating tougher, more punitive measures against terrorists, the cleric said he fully aligns with that stance.

“I missed that part of the screening, but on that issue we are on all fours,” he declared. “Rain, thunder, sunshine, whatever it takes to get this mess under control. These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy must return to our country. Laughter and joy must come back to Nigeria within the shortest possible time.”

Kukah added that Nigerians are united in their demand for peace and said the Church would continue to pray and work for the country’s stability.

“All we do is pray for the best. We just want our country back,” he said.

Army commanders push for tougher operations, warn troops against complacency

THE Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force of Operation Fassan Yamma (OPFY) in the North West, Maj. Gen. Warrah Idris has ordered troops to intensify aggressive operations aimed at wiping out terrorists from the region.

Addressing personnel, Idris said the military was not in the field “to play football or dance,” but to “eradicate completely, completely, I repeat, the issue of banditry.” He stressed that the duty to protect civilians must remain paramount, insisting that peace and security must be restored across the North West and the country at large.

He directed troops to sustain high-intensity operations until victory is secured, noting that discipline, training and strict adherence to regimentation remain essential to military success. He assured soldiers that their welfare was being prioritised and urged them to reciprocate by giving their best in ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, in Taraba State, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa Chidiebere, has cautioned soldiers under his command against complacency and arrogance, warning that such attitudes undermine the core values of military service.

Speaking during the decoration of 42 newly promoted personnel in Jalingo, Chidiebere urged officers to embrace humility, dedication and integrity as they assume new roles. He described the promotions as a privilege and commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W. Shaibu, for approving them.

He reiterated that professionalism, respect for human rights and the protection of lives and property must continue to guide military conduct.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Army Warrant Officer Anekwe Livinus expressed appreciation for the elevation and pledged unwavering loyalty and commitment, assuring that the beneficiaries would remain worthy ambassadors of the Nigerian Army.

Tinubu hails Senate’s swift confirmation of ex-CDS Musa as Defence Minister

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday applauded the Senate for its swift confirmation of General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, as the new Minister of Defence.

In a post on his X handle, @officialABAT, the President revealed that he had forwarded General Musa’s name to the Senate two days earlier for screening and confirmation, describing him as “a fine gentleman” whose breadth of experience would serve Nigeria at a defining moment.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Senate for its expedited confirmation of General Musa. His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a nation,” the President wrote.

Tinubu emphasised that the former CDS’ leadership record and understanding of Nigeria’s complex security environment make him well-suited to drive the administration’s defence and security priorities.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added, signing off as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.