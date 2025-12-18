Yakubu Moses Ede: A voice the legal profession can trust

Sir: December 11, 2025, marked a defining milestone in the life of Dr. Yakubu Moses Ede (a consummate scholar, legal practitioner, bar leader, and teacher) who has just successfully defended his Doctor of Law thesis at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The attainment of a PhD is not merely an academic decoration; it is the ultimate testament to discipline, intellectual stamina, and a lifelong devotion to rigorous inquiry. For those who know Ede personally, this achievement is unsurprising. It is simply the natural continuation of a career marked by excellence, service, humility, and visionary leadership.

But beyond the celebration of a well-earned academic laurel lies a question of greater relevance to the legal profession: What kind of leadership does the Nigerian Bar Association need in 2026 and beyond? As a member of the legal academy, a bar leader, a reform-minded practitioner, and a committed public servant, Ede embodies the qualities, experience, and temperament the NBA needs for effective thought leadership, credible representation, and strategic communication in the years ahead.

This article is not a campaign endorsement; campaigns have not begun. It is, instead, a reflection born of admiration, an articulation of the hope many of us quietly nurture: that individuals like Ede, whose life reflects integrity and merit, will be entrusted with greater responsibility in shaping the image of our noble profession.

Ede’s background reflects a rare blend of academic accomplishment, bar activism, institutional loyalty, and societal engagement. Born on 29 May 1983 in Keffi, Nasarawa State, he has risen through the ranks of the legal profession with uncommon grace, dedication, and self-discipline. From his early years at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (where he graduated with a Second Class Upper in Law) to his call to the Nigerian Bar in 2010, to the professional and academic achievements that followed, Ede has consistently demonstrated excellence without arrogance, leadership without noise, and service without self-advertisement.

As a lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa Campus, he teaches Property Law Practice and Civil Litigation, two foundational subjects that shape the next generation of Nigerian lawyers. His teaching style is admired for its clarity, discipline, and compassion. His academic credentials speak eloquently: PhD (Law), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2025); LLM, Ahmadu Bello University (2016); BL, Nigerian Law School, Enugu (2010); LLB (Hons), NSUK (2007).

Alongside these, he is a Notary Public, an Associate of the Institute of Arbitrators, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, and a trained ADR practitioner. His publications (spanning taxation, judicial procedure, civil litigation, economic crimes, and jurisdictional issues) have appeared in reputable local and international journals, including: UNILORIN Journal of Business and Corporate Law; Nnamdi Azikiwe University Journal of Private and Property Law; A.B.U. Law Journal; East African Journal of Law and Ethics; Journal of Legal Studies and Research; Federal Courts & Jurisdiction eJournal, USA. This impressive research footprint reveals a legal mind committed to inquiry, reform, and the advancement of jurisprudence.

If scholarship defines one side of Ede’s identity, selfless bar service defines the other. His leadership trajectory within the Nigerian Bar Association is distinguished, impactful, and consistent: (a). Chairman, NBA Keffi Branch (2020–2022); (b). Secretary, NBA Keffi Branch (2016–2018); (c). Publicity Secretary, NBA Keffi Branch (2014–2016); (d). National Council Member, Young Lawyers Forum (2014–2016); (e). (Member, NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee (National) (2022–2024); (f). Member, NBA Finance Committee (National) (2022–2024); (g). Member, NBA Branch Elections Appeal Committee – North (2022 till date); (h). Secretary, NBA Judiciary Committee (National) (2025 till date); (i). NBA Prosecutor at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (2019–2024).

This record of service tells a story: Ede has been a consistent, reliable, and effective contributor to the NBA at branch, zonal, and national levels. He has served the Bar in roles requiring integrity, discretion, communication, strategy, intellectual clarity, and interpersonal tact: qualities essential for anyone entrusted with the public communications of the Association.

Few lawyers in his generation combine the intellectual credibility of a scholar; the grounded experience of a practitioner; the institutional loyalty of a bar leader; the communicative competence of a teacher; the character of a disciplined public servant. Ede embodies these in enviable proportion.

Though this is not a campaign article, one cannot ignore the obvious:

The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA is the custodian of the Association’s image, voice, reputation, and intellectual posture. Such an office requires a person who writes well, speaks persuasively, understands the legal system deeply, has national bar experience, commands respect across age and class, upholds integrity and discipline, engages institutions responsibly, communicates with clarity and calmness, understands media ecosystems, and reflects the intellectual strength of the Bar.

By every reasonable standard, Ede fits this description perfectly. His career as a teacher of advocacy and civil procedure gives him mastery over the science of communication. His years in bar leadership equip h with institutional memory and political maturity. His academic career enriches his analytical power. His work with disciplinary and electoral committees demonstrates integrity and fairness. His service to society through pro bono engagements reflects compassion and civic responsibility. This is the kind of profile that inspires confidence, not just in the office he may someday occupy, but in the future of the Bar itself.

A prayer for the future

In reflecting on the journey and achievements of Ede, one cannot help but hope (quietly yet earnestly) that the Nigerian Bar Association continues to be blessed with leaders of his character, intellect, and humility.

It would be a great delight to see a man of such proven integrity and communicative strength someday serve as the image-maker of the NBA. It is a hope rooted not in politics, but in merit. Not in ambition, but in admiration.

Not in interest, but in belief

May the future of the NBA be shaped by individuals whose profiles reflect excellence, dignity, and commitment—profiles like that of Ede.

Sylvester Udemezue is a legal practitioner, law teacher, public-interest advocate and humanist.