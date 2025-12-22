2027: Coalition warns against alleged harassment of ADC opposition figures

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a coalition of Northern youth groups has raised concerns about what it described as the alleged harassment and intimidation of members of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), warning that perceived selective law enforcement could undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The coalition, led by Comrade Ibrahim Mohamed, voiced its concerns at a press conference held on Sunday in Abuja, arguing that actions seen as politically or regionally skewed risk deepening mistrust in democratic institutions, particularly as the country moves closer to another election cycle.

Mohamed said the group was calling for fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to due process in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, stressing that accountability efforts must not be perceived as targeting opposition figures.

According to the coalition, recent developments involving a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and other opposition figures have generated anxiety among sections of the Northern population, especially members and supporters of the ADC.

While refraining from making specific allegations, the group said the situation had fuelled fears of political intimidation.

Mohamed emphasised that the coalition was not opposed to the fight against corruption but insisted that investigations and enforcement actions must be conducted without political, regional, or partisan considerations.

“Our concern is not about shielding anyone from accountability,” he said. “It is about ensuring that justice is applied evenly and strictly in line with the rule of law. Selective enforcement, whether real or perceived, weakens trust in our institutions.”

The coalition appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to maintain transparency and consistency in its operations, noting that public trust in anti-corruption agencies largely depends on perceptions of fairness across all political and regional divides.

It also urged security and law-enforcement agencies to respect the rights of individuals and their families during investigations, stressing that due process and human dignity must remain paramount at all times.

The group warned that rising political tension and growing mistrust between regions could pose risks to national unity and democratic stability if not carefully managed. It called on political leaders and institutions to act in ways that promote inclusiveness, restraint, and national cohesion.

Mohamed further appealed for dialogue among political actors, noting that Nigeria’s diversity requires sensitive handling of contentious issues to avoid deepening existing divisions.

The coalition called on the federal government and relevant agencies to reassure Nigerians of their commitment to impartial governance, fairness, and justice, while allowing legal processes to take their proper course.

“Nigeria’s democracy will only grow stronger when institutions are seen to operate independently, professionally, and without bias,” Mohamed said.