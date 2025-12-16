EFCC denies partisanship, witch-hunting opposition members

•Opposes Ngige’s bid to secure bail

•Malami asks commission chairman to recuse self

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations by some political actors that it is being weaponised against opposition figures, insisting that its operations are guided strictly by law and not partisan considerations.

In a statement yesterday, the anti-graft agency said recent claims of “weaponisation of the EFCC,” “erosion of its independence,” and “persecution of opposition politicians” amount to a deliberate misrepresentation of its constitutional mandate to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes.

According to the commission, its only operational guide is the EFCC Establishment Act, which empowers it to investigate and prosecute all suspects involved in corruption-related offences, irrespective of political affiliation. It noted that the only individuals exempt from prosecution are political office holders enjoying constitutional immunity while in office.

According to the EFCC, records of arrests and prosecutions over the past two years under the current leadership show that prominent members of both the ruling party and the opposition, including former governors and ministers, have been investigated and charged where necessary.

“The EFCC is faithful only to its mandate, which is to tackle corruption, not to pursue any imaginary adversary or political objective,” the statement said, describing allegations of a coordinated effort to weaken the opposition for the benefit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as untenable.

The Commission questioned the basis of claims of persecution, arguing that asking suspects to account for alleged acts of embezzlement, money laundering, contract fraud and other financial crimes could not be construed as victimisation.

It warned that attempts to intimidate or blackmail the Commission into abandoning investigations pose a greater threat to democracy than the lawful execution of its duties.

The statement was signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, who reaffirmed EFCC’s resolve not to succumb to pressure or compromise ongoing investigations, and called on patriotic Nigerians to support its anti-corruption mandate.

Meanwhile, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has demanded that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recuse himself from any investigation or prosecution involving him, alleging bias, personal vendetta and political persecution.

In a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Mohammed Bello Doka, Malami described his ongoing detention, investigation and threatened prosecution by the EFCC as a “politically motivated witch-hunt,” which he linked to his recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

MEANWHILE, the EFCC, yesterday, opposed moves by a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to secure bail after being arraigned before Justice M.A. Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, told the court to approach the issue of bail for the former minister with caution as he failed to return his international passport to the EFCC after being allowed to travel abroad on a medical trip.

The defendant’s counsel, Patrick Ikweato, SAN, has, however, asked the court to grant the defendant bail. “I am asking my lord to admit the defendant to bail, the appeals are stated in the application; we rely on all the processes as well as the written application”, he said Justice Hassan adjourned the matter to Thursday, December 18, 2025, for ruling on the application.