2027: Group commends Diri’s defection to APC, pledges to mobilise 15m votes for Tinubu

A political pressure group, PBAT Door to Door, has vowed to deliver over 15million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election to ensure he is re-elected for a second term.

National Coordinator of the group, Sunday Asuku, stated this in Yenagoa during a solidarity rally as part of activities to welcome Governor Douye Diri into the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Diri formally defected to the APC last Monday and was officially received at an elaborate ceremony in the state capital, marking what many have described as a historic political realignment in Bayelsa’s democratic journey.

Over 5,000 members of the PBAT Door to Door Movement from various communities across the eight local councils of the state were on hand to witness the event.

Asuku, while speaking to journalists, said President Tinubu believes in the unity of Nigeria and has demonstrated that in his non-partisan approach to governance.

He also praised the President for creating the enabling political environment that encourages inclusiveness and confidence among political leaders across party lines.

The PBAT Door to Door Movement national coordinator also noted that Tinubu’s leadership style has fostered unity, strengthened the nation’s democratic institutions, and restored faith in the capacity of government to deliver on its promises.

“President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, healthy sectoral performance, and improved governance across all fronts are clear indicators of his unwavering commitment to improving the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking, a leader of the group, Francis Kolokolo, described Diri’s decision to join the APC as “bold, courageous, and patriotic,” adding that it reflects a growing consensus among Bayelsans who desire to see the state fully integrated into the national political mainstream.

He said that by aligning Bayelsa with the centre, Governor Diri has shown rare statesmanship and a readiness to prioritise the development and welfare of his people above partisan politics.

Kolokolo further noted that the decision would enhance collaboration between the Federal Government and the state, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

“This political alignment will position Bayelsa more strategically on the table of equal rights and open doors to greater socio-economic advancement. In the near future, many will come to appreciate the wisdom behind this move.

“With improved synergy between the state and federal authorities, Bayelsa stands to benefit from increased federal presence and intervention projects that will uplift local communities and stimulate economic growth,” he said.

Kolokolo used the opportunity to hail the brain behind the PBAT Door to Door Movement, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, for his foresight and tireless effort to use his resources to bring development and unity across the Niger Delta region.

The group expressed optimism that with the current political realignment and the government’s reform-driven agenda, the APC is well-positioned to secure overwhelming support in the 2027 general election.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining grassroots mobilisation efforts to ensure that the party’s ideals of progress, unity, and prosperity are deeply entrenched.