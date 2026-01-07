2027: Hunger, hardship, darkness will unseat APC, says Oyo ADC leaders

Chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State have declared that worsening hunger, economic hardship, and persistent power outages across the country will compel Nigerians to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The leaders, including the party’s governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Niyi Aborisade, and the Oyo State Chairman of ADC, Alhaji Yinka Olona, made the assertion during the defection of scores of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to an emerging political coalition under the ADC in Egbeda Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors were formally received at the Jinanrere area of Alakia, Ibadan, by the ADC Chairman in Egbeda Local Government, Hon. Funso Owoade, amid cheers from party supporters.

Addressing journalists, Aborisade said the APC had lost the confidence of Nigerians due to worsening living conditions, insisting that the ruling party would no longer enjoy public support ahead of the next general election.

“APC can’t and won’t win elections again because people are dying of hunger and hardship. Nigerians are no longer interested in them. They can’t fix electricity; about 80 per cent of Nigerians are in darkness. People cannot run their businesses, and families are struggling to survive,” he said.

Aborisade described the ADC as a viable alternative, noting that the growing wave of defections reflected widespread dissatisfaction with both the APC and the PDP.

“We have left the PDP; we have left darkness and come to light. I joined ADC because it is the party of the future. ADC will be the most popular party not only in Oyo State but across Nigeria,” he said, adding that former PDP members and supporters of other political movements were joining the party in large numbers.

In his remarks, Olona welcomed the new members and declared that the PDP had lost relevance in Oyo State.

“PDP is dead and no longer has the capacity to present credible leadership to the people. As for the APC, they make promises and fail to fulfil them. The 2027 election will be between the ADC and the people,” he said.

Olona further described the ADC as an inclusive and democratic party, stressing that it does not impose candidates on members.

“In ADC, we are well organised. We allow party members to choose their leaders. By God’s grace, ADC will win the presidency and many states in Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Oloye Tajudeen Kareem said persistent marginalisation within the PDP compelled them to leave the party.

“We suffered so much in PDP. We expected dividends of democracy but were utterly disappointed,” he said.

Another defector, Mr. Ogunwale Leke, lamented that despite his contributions to the PDP over the years, he was never recognised or rewarded.

Also speaking, the ADC Publicity Secretary, Barrister Bimpe Adelowo, described the PDP as “a party on oxygen,” adding that “the oxygen has now been removed.”

Representatives of the Hausa community and Ohaneze Ndigbo, who also joined the coalition, alongside the ADC Chairman in Egbeda, expressed satisfaction with their decision, saying the ADC offered hope for inclusive governance ahead of 2027.