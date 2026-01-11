2027: Media aide mobilises support for Abejide’s re-election in Yagba federal constituency

Bashiru Abdul Mohammed (BAM), Special Adviser on Public Communications to Hon. Chief (Elder) Leke Joseph Abejide, has appealed to the people of Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency to consider the re-election of the lawmaker in the 2027 general election.

Bashiru appealed while addressing a cross-section of journalists at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, where he emphasised that continuity in representation would further consolidate the developmental and legislative gains achieved by the constituency in the National Assembly.

Describing Abejide as a seasoned politician and an outstanding legislator, Bashiru said the call for a third term was informed by the lawmaker’s quality representation, people-oriented interventions, and effective participation in national lawmaking and oversight functions.

The Chairman and Head of the Board of Directors of The Watch Newspaper & TV, noted that Abejide’s contributions to national growth, particularly through his oversight role with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), have earned him national recognition.

According to him, the lawmaker was honoured in 2025 with the National Award of Excellence as the Most Outstanding Legislator from North Central Nigeria by the Movement Advocacy for Good Governance and Leadership Forum (MAGOLF).

Bashiru highlighted Abejide’s key legislative and oversight achievements, including the repeal of the old Customs Act and the enactment of the Nigerian Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as the sponsorship of the Federal Medical Centre Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

He disclosed that the Customs Service exceeded its 2024 revenue target of ₦5.07 trillion, generating over ₦6.1 trillion, while the 2025 revenue target has been pegged at ₦10 trillion.

Speaking further, Bashiru said the lawmaker has remained deeply committed to constituency development, citing several interventions across Yagba Federal Constituency.

“These include over ₦1 billion in widows’ support, feeding programmes and empowerment initiatives; ₦710 million in development support to 71 communities; and the inauguration of the Lion Squad security outfit to combat terrorism and insecurity in the area.

“Other interventions, he said, include the donation of motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines and security vans to the Lion Squad, financial and material support to vigilante groups, provision of hundreds of millions of naira in non-interest loans to business women through the Leke Abejide Foundation, and the extension of the school feeding programme to Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency.”

The media aide also listed the installation of solar streetlights, construction and maintenance of asphalt roads, sponsorship of free WAEC registration for students, donation of SUVs to party leaders and traditional rulers, and facilitation of federal employment opportunities for Okun sons and daughters into MDAs.

He described Abejide as a national asset, noting that the lawmaker has expanded his political influence beyond Yagba Federal Constituency to the entire state, citing his appointment as recognition of his wider appeal, while making an emotional case for his re-election for a third term.

He stressed that Abejide’s re-election would guarantee experienced legislation, enhanced representation, greater leadership opportunities in the House of Representatives, increased access to constituency projects, stronger federal presence, and improved inclusion of Yagba indigenes in MDAs and parastatals.

Bashiru therefore appealed to the people of Yagba East/West/Mopamuro to consider the lawmaker’s track record and capacity, urging them to entrust Abejide with a third mandate in the interest of sustained development and effective representation.