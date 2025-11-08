2027: Rep rallies support Otu, says APC unshakable in Cross River

Member representing Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpanke, has reaffirmed his confidence in the ability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to convincingly win the 2027 general election in Cross River State because of its impressive performance under the leadership of Governor Bassey Otu in the last two years, saying that no political party poses a threat to the ruling party in Cross River State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Akpanke stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after his arrival at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, on Friday. He said that no political party poses a threat to the ruling party in Cross River State ahead of the 2027 elections.

The legislator dismissed claims in some quarters that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was bracing to upstage the APC in the state in the 2027 general election as very unrealistic, saying that there is no other political party in Cross River State other than the APC.

He said, “To say taking over is very easy, where is ADC? Who are their key figures? Do you know any of their leaders in Cross River, not to talk of Nigeria? They should first resolve their internal issues before thinking of challenging APC. Our government is performing well, and the president is doing well. So, where is the ADC coming from?”

He commended the Cross River State Government for what he described as “visible development strides” across the state, noting that the administration’s commitment to infrastructure and empowerment has rekindled hope among the people.

“In the area of tourism, road construction, infrastructure, and empowerment, the governor has done excellently well. Look around — the Cross River State Library, Governor’s Office, and Peregrino Hall have all been renovated. Across the three senatorial districts, there are ongoing projects. The governor is doing well, and we are united in supporting him to succeed,” Akpanke said.

The lawmaker further urged Cross Riverians to rally behind the state governor and the APC leadership to sustain the momentum of development and ensure the delivery of more democratic dividends.

“Let us unite as one Cross River, support our governor, and stand by whoever he presents for any position. He is our leader, and he is leading well,” he added.

Addressing the issue of economic hardship and public discontent with the current federal administration, Akpanke acknowledged the challenges but described them as necessary sacrifices for national recovery.

“Yes, we understand that there is hunger in the land, but before the president came on board, a lot had already gone wrong. As a nation, we must make sacrifices to rebuild. The reforms introduced by the president will yield results very soon. Whatever we are going through now is temporary — a price we must pay for a better tomorrow,” he explained.

“When a road is being built, there will be demolition, dust, and inconvenience — but those are sacrifices for development. Nigeria will soon be better by the grace of God.”.