2027: Tinubu sets up APC committee to heal rifts, mobilise for polls

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Lagos, inaugurated a high-powered Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation to address internal disagreements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The committee is designed to strengthen party cohesion, resolve lingering disputes, and craft a unified mobilisation strategy capable of sustaining the APC’s dominance at the polls.

It comprises serving governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, and influential party stakeholders from across the country.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State was named Chairman of the committee, while Muiz Banire, former APC National Legal Adviser, will serve as Member/Secretary.

Other members include Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; as well as Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Also on the committee are Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers); Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Buni expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the party leadership for the confidence reposed in him and other members, pledging to handle the assignment with a strong sense of responsibility and commitment.

According to him, the committee will embark on wide-ranging consultations and strategic engagements to produce an inclusive, durable, and results-driven framework for managing party affairs.

“The committee will engage in strategic consultations to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time. We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope,” Buni said.

He added that the committee would also adopt proactive approaches to identify potential flashpoints and threats within the party, stressing that conflict prevention would be as important as conflict resolution.

Buni cautioned members against allowing personal interests or sentiments to undermine the broader objectives of the assignment, urging them to remain guided by the collective interest of the party and its progressive ideals.

The inauguration followed President Tinubu’s strong call for unity and internal harmony at the APC’s 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, December 19, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

At that meeting, the President reminded party leaders that the APC was founded on the principles of progressive politics, inclusiveness, and respect for diverse opinions, warning that internal intolerance could weaken the party’s democratic credentials.

“We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail. We say we are bigger, we are larger and taller, but it should now be in our hearts to be accommodating. That is the only way we can be resilient; we must be tolerant,” Tinubu said.

The newly inaugurated committee is expected to begin work immediately, with party insiders viewing it as a critical intervention to consolidate unity within the APC ahead of an increasingly competitive 2027 electoral cycle.