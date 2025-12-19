ADC crisis: Bala faction suspends Nwosu, others, names Abejide patrons’ chair

Disowns Ongoing State Congresses

The leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deepened on Thursday as the Nafiu Bala-led faction of the party announced the suspension of 15 prominent members, including former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, over alleged anti-party activities.

Those affected by the six-month suspension include Nwosu, Balarabe Rufai, Ibrahim Mani, Dr Bamidele Ajadi, Dr Chike Okogwu, Anayo Arinze, Kenneth Gbandi, Said Abdullahi, Ms Hauwa Musa, Nkem Ukandu, Peters Oyewole, Dr Peter Edeh, Prince Festus Igbinoba and Razak Eyiwuawi.

The decision was taken at the regular meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and conveyed in a statement issued in Abuja.

Explaining the action, the factional National Chairman, Nafiu Bala, accused the suspended members of engaging in activities capable of undermining the cohesion, stability and orderly administration of the party.

He said, “The NWC has observed that some party members have engaged in anti-party activities with coalition members, causing disaffection among party members and disrupting the peaceful coexistence of party faithful and the efficient conduct of party business.

“As a result, the NWC has collectively approved the suspension of the following members for six (6) months, pursuant to Article 15(a) of the party constitution.”

The Bala-led NWC also disowned ongoing congresses allegedly being organised by some party members across various states of the federation, describing them as illegal and unauthorised.

“The NWC has noted that certain unauthorised individuals are organising special ward, local government and state congresses, claiming to act on behalf of the party,” the statement read.

“The NWC hereby declares these congresses null, void and of no effect whatsoever. All party members and the general public are directed to ignore and discard the proceedings and outcomes of these unauthorised congresses.”

Beyond the suspensions, the NWC approved a series of new appointments, which it said were aimed at strengthening the party’s administrative structure and internal operations.

Prominent among the appointments is the naming of a Kogi State federal lawmaker, Hon. Leke Abejide, as Chairman of the Board of Patrons, a position the party said was conferred on him by virtue of his status as a ranking elected official of the ADC.

Abejide, a second-term serving member of the House of Representatives for Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State, and Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise, is the sole elected member of the ADC.

Other appointments announced include Bala Sani as Chief of Staff to the National Chairman, Abimiku Monday as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication, Muhammad Aboki as Director of Youth Mobilisation, Bello Shehu as Director of Finance; and Rabiu Mohammed as Administrative Secretary.

The latest developments have further heightened tensions within the ADC, as rival factions continue to trade claims of legitimacy amid ongoing internal power struggles.