ADC inaugurates zonal committees, denies political alliances

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday inaugurated its Zonal Congress Committees across three geopolitical zones, reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy and firmly dismissing reports of political alignment with prominent national political figures.

The communique further emphasised that, in line with the party’s constitution, only fully registered and financially up-to-date members are eligible to vote or be voted for in all party congresses and elections.

The resolutions were contained in a communique issued at the conclusion of the zonal inauguration and signed by the National Chairman of the party, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe.

According to the communique, the South-West Zonal Congress Committee was inaugurated in Ekiti State on January 7, 2026. The committee is headed by Hon. Bala Sani, while the Appeal Committee is chaired by Hon. Kyauta Yakubu. The inauguration ceremony was led by the National Chairman.

In the South-East, the Zonal Congress Committee was inaugurated in Enugu State on the same date, January 7, 2026. Barrister Adamu Ado Dauda was appointed to head the Congress Committee, with Mrs. Iyabo Salami Alibi leading the Appeal Committee. The event was chaired by the Secretary of the ADC Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Rufus Ekenmi.

Similarly, the North-Central Zonal Congress Committee was inaugurated earlier on January 5, 2026. The Congress Committee will be headed by Hon. Lolo Ehirudu, and the Appeal Committee will be headed by Hon. Sa’ad Aboki. The ceremony was presided over by the National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe.

Beyond the inauguration, “The National Leadership reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles of internal democracy, transparency, and strict adherence to the party’s constitution in all its processes and activities.

“The party strongly appeals to its members and the general public to completely disregard and ignore the unfounded rumours circulating about political alignments involving individuals such as Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Goodluck Jonathan. The ADC’s focus remains on building a strong, independent, and ideologically driven platform.”

The ADC described the claims as unfounded and urged members and the general public to disregard them.

The party reaffirmed its resolve to provide a credible, people-centred alternative in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

In other news, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former Imo State Governor Hon Emeke Ihedioha, its immediate past national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, Senator Enynnaya Abaribe, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, legal icon Etigwe Uwa SAN, and 16 others to review its constitution with the view to ensuring inclusivity and alignment with global best practices.

National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, while inaugurating the 21-member Constitution Review Committee of the party in Abuja on Thursday, said the event marks a significant milestone in the ADC’s continuous growth and institutional strengthening, and that it underscores our collective resolve to build a party founded on strong democratic values, internal cohesion, and effective governance.