Kano gov secures majority support as Kwankwaso opens ‘loyalty register’

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has secured the consent of the majority of elected officials, party executives, and influential support groups following a series of consultations ahead of his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s move from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) marks the end of a decades-long political association with his mentor, former state governor and leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.



Kwankwaso, who opposes the move, has reportedly opened a “loyalty register” at his Miller Road, Kano residence to document elected officials and support groups who intend to remain with the NNPP.



Despite this, a “palace coup” appears to be underway, as the governor has successfully drawn significant support from within the Kwankwasiyya movement.



Proponents of the defection argue that Governor Yusuf is seeking to “liberate” his administration from Kwankwaso’s overbearing influence, allowing him to address the state’s development challenges independently.



Conversely, opponents have labelled the move as the “ultimate betrayal” of their long-standing political struggle.

While Kwankwaso retains the support of three federal lawmakers and the NNPP’s lone senator, Yusuf, on the other hand, enjoys the backing of the 21 members of the House of Representatives.

BUT Kwankwaso has warned political opponents not to underestimate the party to expect surprises at the polls, asserting that NNPP would defy expectations in the upcoming elections.

He spoke while addressing supporters at his Kano residence, noting that the party is being underrated by those unfamiliar with the dynamics of Nigerian politics.

The former two-term governor reassured supporters that the NNPP remains strong and prepared, urging them to stay focused and committed as the 2027 elections approach.