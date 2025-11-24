ADC welcomes Atiku

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar into its fold, describing the development as a confidence booster.

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, told The Guardian in Abuja that the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has always been a key member of the coalition and has just formally joined the train.

The ADC spokesperson said the Monday declaration in Yola was not news, stressing that “Excellency Atiku Abubakar has been one of the coalition leaders.

“His taking the membership card is only a formality, but it is an important one that bolsters our confidence.”

Atiku was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, losing first to late President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and, again, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the same APC.

The former Vice President resigned from the PDP two months ago following a protracted face-off with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other allies.

His resignation was also on the heels of official recognition of the David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the party’s unveiling.

His official switch to the ADC has been long expected, as the ADC had instructed all intending members to disengage from their former political parties and officially join the ADC after the Anambra governorship elections.

ADC announced preparations for the 2027 elections when it unveiled its national headquarters last week, vowing to start membership registration this week and hold congresses next February, leading to its non-elective national convention.

In what many described as one of the most significant realignments in the nation’s politics ahead of the 2027 general elections, the ex-vice president, through his X handle, declared for the opposition party and released photographs of himself receiving his ADC membership card and a customised “Waziri 01” jersey.

The symbolic ceremony, held briefly in Yola instead of the earlier expectation of Jada, attracted a large crowd of supporters, party chieftains, political allies, and community stakeholders who thronged the venue to witness the event.

Atiku, beaming with smiles in the images, was seen holding up his membership form that validated the switch.

The message, “it’s official .-AA,” on his handle, officially ended months of speculation and guesswork about the future of Atiku Abubakar after he was pushed out of the PDP during and after the 2023 presidential elections by a group of five governors under the G-5 led by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Other members included former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who also lost his senatorial bid to his former special adviser Titus Zam of APC; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who likewise lost his senatorial election; and former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who also lost his senatorial bid to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.