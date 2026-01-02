Adebayo scores Tinubu’s performance in 2025 low

Former presidential candidate and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance in 2025 was marked by “abuse of power, constitutional violations and deepening hardship for Nigerians.”

Adebayo, who spoke during an interview on the sidelines of the Adebayo National Marathon in Ondo State, now in its second year, said 2025 symbolised a sharp decline in governance standards and public accountability.

He outlined his broader concerns about governance, the economy, security and Nigeria’s democratic future under the current administration.

He said, “For the people in government, 2025 has been a year of abuse. For the media, it has been a year of distraction. For Nigerians, it is a year where credibility has been removed from politics.”

He accused the administration of what he called “general unseriousness,” alleging repeated violations of the Appropriation Act and constitutional procedures.

“You cannot be violating three appropriation acts at the same time and pretend that governance is normal,” Adebayo said, adding that attempts to repeal an existing budget before its life span raised fundamental constitutional questions.

Adebayo dismissed government claims of improved economic indicators, particularly on inflation and food prices, arguing that such statistics do not reflect the lived realities of Nigerians.

According to him, ordinary Nigerians are forced to borrow to pay rent, school fees and basic expenses despite official claims of economic recovery.

“If inflation is reducing, which item in the basket of goods has actually become cheaper?” he asked.

Adebayo criticised the Federal Government over the Students’ Loan scheme, describing it as unconstitutional and dangerous.

“In Nigeria, education is supposed to be affordable under the constitution. No young person should be forced to take a loan to go to school,” he said.

He warned that the policy would saddle young Nigerians with long-term debt, worsening unemployment and poverty, rather than empowering the next generation.

“This is how you enslave youths economically,” Adebayo added.

On national security, Adebayo argued that Nigeria’s global standing had deteriorated significantly under the current government.

“Nigeria has become a country that can be openly criticised and harassed internationally,” he said, recalling a time when foreign criticism of Nigeria attracted a strong domestic reaction.

He also faulted the government for failing to demonstrate clear leadership in tackling insecurity, insisting that Nigeria had the capacity to secure itself without appearing dependent or disorganised.

Addressing concerns about Nigeria sliding into a one-party state, Adebayo said the political elite had effectively merged into a single interest group driven by power and self-preservation.

“What people call a one-party state is really a one-party elite,” he said, noting the defection of governors and politicians across party lines into the ruling APC.

He, however, expressed confidence that such an arrangement would not last.

“The real opposition will not come from the political class. It will come from the Nigerian people,” he said.