Anambra Election: Residents, commercial vehicle operators defy movement restriction order

Some residents and commercial vehicle operators in Awka and Onitsha, Anambra, defied the movement restriction order issued by the state police command on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the restriction was expected to take effect from midnight until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It was also expected to affect all roads within the state, including interstate highways.

However, NAN observed that commercial vehicles were operating freely in parts of Awna, the state capital, with commuters boarding them.

The same situation was seen from Ogidi Local Government Area to Nkpor junction.

NAN also noted the presence of security personnel on popular Nkpor road and at other key spots and junctions across the state capital.

Additionally, NAN observed the late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at some polling units in Awka and Onitsha.

For example, the INEC officials at Agwuoka polling unit 008 were seen being dropped at their duty posts exactly at 8:40 a.m, while those at Aroma polling unit 022 were setting up their station around the same time.

In Awka South Local Government Area, Mrs Mary Fajoye, an INEC official monitoring the election, stated that both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials had been dispatched from the INEC office in the council area since the previous day.

Fajoye mentioned that, despite initial difficulties in locating certain registration areas, the issue had been resolved.

At Amawbia 02, Polling Unit 3 at Central School 111, Awka South, officials and materials were prepared as early as 8:19 a.m., awaiting the official start of voting at 8:30 a.m.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Mark Kalu, at Polling Unit 3 was seen addressing voters on the readiness and procedures for the election.

Kalu, who urged for decorum, informed voters that priority would be given to albinos, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and the elderly.

As of the time of this report, voter accreditation had commenced at the polling unit at Eze Chima Primary School on Awka Road.

