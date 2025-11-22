APC queries minister for insubordination as fresh crisis rocks party in Kano

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, for making “unguided” comments capable of provoking misunderstandings and disunity within the party.

In a query letter signed by the Kano State APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, the party threatened disciplinary action against the Minister if he failed to respond to what it considers acts of insubordination.

The letter was copied to the party’s national leadership, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and zonal leaders.

The letter reads: “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has observed with concern recent comments you made in the media regarding internal party matters and aspirants.

“These statements have the tendency to provoke misunderstandings and disunity among members. Issues relating to party affairs fall strictly within the purview of the APC leadership and its designated spokespersons.”

Abbas added: “You are not assigned any public relations role within the party, and such public comments may be wrongly interpreted as official party positions.

“Although you have the right to support and promote any aspirant of your choice, by virtue of your position as a Minister and member of the Federal Executive Council, you are expected to engage on issues that facilitate the unity of all party members.

“The party has observed that you habitually make uncomplimentary and derogatory public pronouncements. You are hereby warned to restrain from such behavior; failure to do so may compel the party to take further disciplinary action.”

In response, Minister Ata described the query as baseless, lacking specific accusations, and said he had not received an official copy of the letter, learning of it instead through social media.

He insisted that he possesses the constitutional right to express his opinions freely and would not relinquish that right.

Ata stated: “I am not aware of any offense or breach of party rules. I believe it is inappropriate for a Minister of the Federal Republic or any party member to first see a letter intended for them on the internet before it is officially delivered.

“The letter does not cite any specific statement, action, or conduct that amounts to wrongdoing. As a Nigerian citizen, I fully reserve the constitutional right to express my personal opinions.

“At no point have I claimed to speak on behalf of the party. Every comment I made was strictly in my personal capacity. I remain firmly committed to the constructive policies and renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.”

The exchange between the party leadership and the Minister has further exposed internal crises within APC in Kano, as various factions jockey for influence ahead of the 2027 general elections. Members of the party are reportedly divided among major power blocs, with some supporting the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, while others back former National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The crisis deepened when some party stakeholders endorsed Ganduje as the state party leader, bypassing Barau, who is the highest-ranking political officer in Kano APC. Although the endorsement was claimed to be unanimous, Barau denied any involvement.

Recently, party stalwart Hon. Alwan Hassan accused Barau of obstructing the confirmation of Ramat Garba at the National Assembly for the presidential nomination as head of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Hassan also alleged that Barau orchestrated the removal of former Minister of Housing, Alh. Abdullahi Gwarzo, replacing him with Ata.

In a counterstatement, Muhammad Abubakar, leader of the Coalition Tinubu Support Organization, dismissed Hassan’s claims, accusing him of advancing the interests of certain leaders to tarnish the reputation of the Deputy Senate President.