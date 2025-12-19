APC shrugs off PDP ‘shallow criticism’, says defections prove growing strength

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted it remains unfazed by what it called the “shallow criticisms” of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying recent political developments and high-profile defections have validated its national appeal.

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, stated this at the party’s 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said the ruling party’s focus was on strengthening its internal structures and ramping up organisational readiness ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“Our objective remains to strengthen and galvanise party structures at all levels, and we are enhancing our structural and strategic preparedness ahead of the next election cycle,” he said.

“We are not deterred by the few shallow criticisms of the opposition. They have become increasingly uncomfortable with our deliberate and principled effort to build a truly pan-Nigerian political party rooted in progressive politics.”

Yilwatda added that recent developments within the polity affirm the party’s direction and momentum.

“Everybody wants to be a member of the APC,” he said, noting that governors who have recently joined the ruling party include Peter Mbah of Enugu, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, and Agbu Kefas of Taraba.

He described the defections as further proof that political actors view the APC as the vehicle of stability and national relevance heading into future contests.