APC to welcome Muftwang January

The All Progressives Congress (APC)All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is set to receive Governor Caleb MutfwangGovernor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State next month.

National Chairman of the Party Professor Nentawe YilwatdaProfessor Nentawe Yilwatda disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a well-attended stakeholders meeting held at the Crest Hotel in Jos, this afternoon.

According to him, the party is going to organise a colourful reception to show that the entire state is now APC with Muftwang’s coming on board.

Earlier, while addressing the stakeholders, Professor Yilwatda disclosed that Mutfwang’s membership of the APC will further galvanise, consolidate and strengthen the party in the state.

The national chairman remarked that he is interested in everybody who matters in the country who wants to join the party, adding that he will ensure that the APC wins future elections from top to bottom.

He then disclosed that the present Executive Councils across the country have been transmuted into caretaker committees and that their tenure will end in March next year.

Yilwatda then used the opportunity to urge all members of the party to quickly participate in the E-registration to be bona fide APC faithful.

Also speaking at the occasion, Senator Simon Lalong praised APC members for their resilience, faithfulness and support to the party in the state.

Senator Lalong, who is also the party leader in the state, allayed the members’ fears in view of the recent development, describing them as unnecessary.

He assured that members of the party will continue to be recognised, respected and carried along in all political arrangements.

In his welcome remarks, State Chairman of the party, Hon. Rufus Bature, assured that members of the APC will continue to respect the decisions of their leaders.

In a vote of thanks, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Party in the State, Amb. Danladi Wuyep expressed delight with the turnout of stakeholders and hoped that the interest of the people who toiled for the party would be recognised.

Before rounding up the meeting, the National Chairman announced a Christmas gift of 11 truckloads of rice to be shared among the members across the state.

The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders, including Sen. Diket Plang, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ahmed Idris Wase; Dr. Babayo Gagdi; Hon. John Dafa’an; Hon. Dalyop Fom; and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Naanlong Daniel, together with his members.

Others included Sen. I D Gyang, Victor Lar, Hezekiah Dimka (former SSG), SD Lot, John Gobak, Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission, Dr Cyril Tsenyil, Dr. Umar Mantu, Prof Artu, and Gen. John Sura rtd, among others.