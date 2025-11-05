Bishop calls for national prayers, unity to end killings

The Founder and General Overseer of Save and Serve Christ Family Church, Ibadan, Bishop (Dr.) Jide Orire, has urged Nigerians to rise in collective prayer and support for President Bola Tinubu‘s administration, as the country battles insecurity, economic hardship, and what he described as “a spiritual assault on the conscience of humanity.”

Speaking in Ibadan, the cleric said the persistent killings of Christians, Muslims, and innocent citizens in parts of the country had reached a disturbing level, calling on the government to take decisive action before the situation spirals further out of control.

“What we are witnessing today is not just insecurity; it is persecution. Christians, Muslims, and other innocent Nigerians are being slaughtered, their homes destroyed, and their worship centers desecrated,” Orire said.

“Yet, the perpetrators often walk free. It is heartbreaking that in a nation under God, such wickedness continues unchecked.”

He lamented that for years, rural communities in the North and Middle Belt have endured violent attacks, displacement, and destruction of places of worship, noting that the pattern has deepened national fear and instability.

While absolving President Tinubu of blame for the protracted violence, the cleric said the insecurity challenges predated the current administration.

He commended the President’s ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy and restore peace, but warned that the government must act with greater urgency and transparency.

On the recent comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to intervene in Nigeria’s crisis, Orire said Nigeria’s sovereignty must be respected but urged the government to accept genuine international support aimed at ending the bloodshed.

He said: “Nigeria is in dire need of help..Our leaders, both Christian and Muslim, must raise prayer altars to back the President in restoring peace. Nigeria has become a slaughterhouse of innocent souls, and it seems our leaders are overwhelmed. When government efforts falter, spiritual intervention becomes inevitable.”

A long-standing advocate of national renewal and good governance, Bishop Orire said the wave of killings, political instability, and economic distress are rooted in a deeper moral collapse.

“No nation can prosper in the midst of bloodshed,” he declared. “If the killings continue unchecked, we may face a national catastrophe. The government must rebuild confidence in its security forces and bring every culprit to justice.”

He urged religious leaders across the country to unite in prayer and advocacy rather than remain silent in the face of oppression.

“This is not a time for division,” he said. “The Church must stand as one voice, praying, but also speaking truth to power. Nigeria’s destiny rests in the hands of those who refuse to compromise righteousness for political gain.”

Reacting to claims that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) should be blamed for the crisis, Orire dismissed such assertions as “evil and unjust,” emphasizing that victims of violence cut across faiths.

“It is false to say only Christians are being killed. Muslims too have been victims..We must stop politicizing death. Government should convene an all-faith dialogue involving religious and community leaders to chart a path to lasting peace”, he said.

He called for a national day of fasting and prayer to seek divine direction, while urging security agencies to root out criminal elements irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations.

“Islam, like Christianity, is a religion of peace.Not all Yoruba, Fulani, or Igbo are criminals. Government must identify and punish the bad eggs among us. That is the only way to peace”, he noted.

Encouraging Nigerians to remain hopeful, Bishop Orire expressed faith that divine mercy would soon restore the nation.

“No matter how dark the night may be, the dawn of deliverance is near,” he affirmed. “The light of God will shine again on this land. Nigeria shall rise and take her place among great nations.”