BoT backs Damagum as Abdulrahman-led PDP suspends convention

• George accuses APC of using courts to destabilise parties

• Party remains strong, united to win 2027 elections, says Adebutu

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn yesterday as the factional National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman, announced the suspension of the party’s proposed National Convention, earlier scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

But the Umar Damagum-led NWC, with the backing of the Board of Trustees (BoT), has forwarded the resolutions of its meeting during which four officials of the party, including Samuel Anyanwu, were suspended for one month pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary committee action.

Also, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olabode George, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of weaponising the judiciary to destabilise political parties and undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Meanwhile, factional National Secretary of the PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, explained that the continued closure of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja was necessary to protect lives and property following reports of imminent attack.

In a last-ditch effort to fix the party, the BoT, led by former Senator President Adolphus Wabara, yesterday, in Abuja, set up a reconciliation committee.

However, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, reassured that the party remains strong and united to take the reins in the 2027 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Abdulrahman disclosed that the decision followed the recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, delivered by Justice Omotosho in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, as well as the party’s decision to appeal the ruling.

Flanked by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the acting chairman explained that the party’s legal department, led by National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), had thoroughly reviewed the judgment and advised that an appeal be filed to seek judicial clarification in the interest of the party and democracy.

He warned that proceeding with the convention at this stage would amount to a breach of the rule of law, stressing that the party would not condone any act that undermines judicial authority.

GEORGE described the Federal High Court ruling that stopped the PDP’s planned national convention in Ibadan as “an aberration”, warning that no court has jurisdiction over matters strictly within a political party’s internal affairs.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the PDP leader said the judgment delivered by Omotosho was capable of triggering political instability if unchecked. He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to call the judge to order.

He said: “What power does Justice Omotosho have to order PDP not to hold its National Convention? Has the judiciary gone to the dogs? INEC witnessed all our congresses. INEC is not complaining. The judge did not even call INEC to verify facts. Why is he complaining? Does he have a political interest?”

The PDP stalwart warned that judicial interference in party matters could endanger the country’s democratic stability.

ANYANWU dismissed reports that the closure of Wadata House was connected to the leadership tussle rocking the party, explaining that it was purely a security precaution.

According to him, the party received credible information that some loyalists of Damagum planned to invade the secretariat after his pronouncement suspending the NWC.

He said the decision to shut the secretariat was, therefore, taken to “ensure the safety of workers and party members” while the party seeks a lasting solution to its internal crisis.

On the legal dispute over the convention, Anyanwu maintained that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja takes precedence over the ex parte order issued by the Oyo State High Court.

Rising from its emergency meeting, the BoT pledged support for the Damagun-led NWC, even as it declared that, contrary to recent developments in the party, the PDP remains a united, formidable, and focused political party under Damagun’s watch.

In a communiqué released by Wabara, the BoT announced its unflinching support for the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF), the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) and other critical organs of the party “for their collective roles in stabilising our party.”

While disclosing the party’s determination to proceed with the convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, the elders’ caucus of the party expressed dismay over recent misgivings within the ranks that have caused great concern to Nigerians.

The BoT, however, welcomed the ruling of the Oyo State High Court, presided over by Justice A. L. Akintola, which affirmed the party’s constitutional right and liberty to manage its internal affairs, including the holding of the 2025 Elective National Convention as scheduled.

The chairman disclosed that the Reconciliation Committee would report back to it on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for further action, adding that while Hassan Adamu from the North-East chairs the panel, Mike Oghiadomhe (South-South) is the Secretary.

ADEBUTU, at a meeting with the state chairman of the party, Abayomi Tella, and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) at the party’s Secretariat in Abeokuta, stressed that PDP, which had been a major opposition party in the state, would not rest until it wins across the 20 local councils and 236 wards in the state in the next general elections.

He said that the party remained unshakeable despite the defection of some of its members to the APC, insisting that the PDP remains the party to beat in 2027.