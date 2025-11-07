Convention: PDP governors, Damagum mobilise state chairmen

Amid uncertainty surrounding the scheduled November 15–16 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s governors and National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, have intensified mobilisation of state chairmen to ensure full participation in the exercise.

At least 29 of the PDP’s 37 state chairmen met in Abuja on Thursday, where they reaffirmed their loyalty to the Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) and pledged readiness to attend the upcoming convention.

The mobilisation comes in the wake of opposition from the Mohammed Abdulrahman-led faction, which had announced the suspension of the convention pending an appeal before the Court of Appeal.At the Abuja meeting—attended by Damagum—the Forum of State Chairmen, led by Dr. Tony Aziegbemi of Edo State, declared “total support, confidence, and loyalty” to the NWC and distanced itself from the Abdulrahman group.Aziegbemi also welcomed the ex parte order issued by an Oyo State High Court clearing the way for the convention, following an earlier ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining the PDP from proceeding with the event.

He urged delegates to begin preparations, stressing that the convention would provide an opportunity to elect “credible, competent, and loyal men and women” into the party’s national leadership.Reading from a prepared statement, Aziegbemi praised the “effective and collaborative leadership” of the NWC, the Board of Trustees (BoT), and the PDP Governors’ Forum. He said the synergy among the party’s organs had contributed to its ongoing stabilisation.

“The Forum emphasises the critical importance of discipline within the party and calls on all state chapters not to hesitate in applying relevant provisions of the party’s constitution to discipline erring members whose conduct undermines unity, cohesion, and the collective interest of the PDP,” he said.

Aziegbemi added that the Forum remained committed to the unity, progress, and electoral success of the PDP, and pledged continued support for efforts to strengthen internal democracy and rebuild public trust.Reaffirming support for the Damagum-led NWC, he stressed that the party recognises only one National Chairman.

“It is to reaffirm this solidarity that our colleagues from the North Central are with us here in support of all organs of the PDP,” he said.Later in the day, the state chairmen paid a courtesy visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Oyo State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, where they applauded his role in stabilising the party and navigating it through recent internal challenges.

Describing Makinde as “the anchor of stability” in the PDP, Aziegbemi said: “Governor Makinde’s visionary leadership has not only strengthened our party but also inspired confidence nationwide.”