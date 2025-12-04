Cross River APC impeaches chairman, swears in Ojogu in acting capacity

Former Deputy State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River, Mr Ekum Ojogu, has assumed office as the acting chairman of the ruling party. This followed the impeachment of the immediate past state chairman, Barr Alphonsus Eba, on Thursday.

Eba’s impeachment followed a prolonged crisis of confidence between him and the party leadership at the Chapter and Ward levels, originating from alleged financial impropriety, high-handedness, insolence, underestimating party leaders, and adopting a transactional leadership style. This resulted in a broad coalition of party officials, including 18 vice chairmen and 196 ward chairmen, who publicly supported the call for the immediate resignation of the state party chairman.

Speaking at a State Executive Committee meeting of the party attended by the zonal Secretary of the party, Dr Edet Udosen, and all the members of the party executive at the APC state secretariat in Calabar, the State Secretary of the party, Pastor Patrick Asikpo Okon, said Article 17 (6) of the party constitution grants the party executive the power to impeach the chairman following a vote of no confidence passed against him and a resolution of the exco in which 30 out of the 32 executive members voted in favour of the impeachment.

In his acceptance speech, the new acting chairman, Mr. Ekum Ojogu, thanked members for their solidarity, loyalty, and unwavering support during the transition and described the display of unity as a testament to the resilience and love they share for the party and for Cross River State.

He recalled that on November 26, 2025, the former party chairman was impeached following a vote of no confidence, which necessitated the current leadership transition. He thanked members for standing firm in support of due process and party stability, especially the chapter chairmen of the 18 Local Government Areas.

“It is time to sheath our swords. Let us set aside any differences, grievances, or misunderstandings that may have arisen. I want you to know that all entitlements and dues owed to you will be serviced in the shortest possible time. Your patience and trust fuel our resolve to move forward together,” he said.

Ojogu also thanked the Ward Executives and leaders, Polling Unit Coordinators, and all the volunteers across the state for their tireless work on the ground, which he noted has been the backbone of the party’s strength and their efforts that have ensured that the APC remains the voice of the people and the engine of development in Cross River State.

He promised to be accessible to all members of the party, either by phone, WhatsApp, or personal meeting at all times.

“The ‘People First’ mantra guides us. We will work day and night to deliver dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.

While reaffirming his unflinching loyalty to the governor, Senator Bassey Otu, whose leadership embodies the Season of Sweetness, he charged members to continue working to ensure that the APC remains one indivisible family. “The challenges we face are many, but together-united-we shall overcome. I implore every member and every supporter to embrace peace, foster collaboration, and champion the development agenda of Cross River State,” he said.