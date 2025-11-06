Damagum tightens grip as PDP state chairmen disown rival leadership

PDP group protests at U.S. embassy, accuses APC of stifling opposition

Embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, yesterday, secured a major boost as 29 state chairmen reaffirmed their support for his leadership and dismissed a rival faction led by Mohammed Abdurahman.

The endorsement came just days before the party’s national elective convention slated for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State. Meanwhile, PDP Like-Mind staged a protest at the United States embassy in Abuja yesterday, asking the international community to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy and prevent a descent to a one-party state.

The PDP chairmen’s resolution followed a meeting of the Forum of PDP State Chairmen in Abuja, with 29 state leaders in attendance. In a communiqué signed by Chairman of the Forum, Tony Aziegbemi (Edo) and Secretary, Edward Masha (Kaduna), the chairmen restated their confidence in Damagum and the National Working Committee (NWC), praising the national leadership for steering the party towards greater stability and cohesion.

They also hailed the judiciary for the ruling delivered by Hon Justice Akintola, which cleared the path for the convention. The forum encouraged delegates recognised under the PDP Constitution to prepare for the convention and elect competent, credible and loyal members into the next NWC.

“The Forum commends the effective and collaborative leadership being provided by the NWC under Damagum, the PDP Governors’ Forum under Bala Mohammed, and the Board of Trustees (BoT) under Senator Adolphus Wabara,” the communiqué added.

It noted that the cooperation among the NWC, the Governors’ Forum, and the BoT had been instrumental in stabilising and repositioning the party.

BRANDISHING placards with inscriptions such as “Judges must uphold the rule of law”, “Fix our democracy” and “Fix PDP”, the protesters appealed to the international community and the Ministry of Justice to intervene in defence of democratic ideals and the independence of the judiciary.

The group delivered petitions to the U.S. embassy, the European Union (EU) and the Ministry of Justice, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidating opposition figures in the country.

HOWEVER, the factional acting National Chairman of PDP, Mohammed Abdulrahman, declared that the party remains one indivisible family. He said PDP’s NWC would communicate further decisions and next steps in compliance with the party’s constitution, disclosing that his decisions would be guided by wisdom, justice and legality.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Abdulrahman vowed to offer credible leadership and constructive opposition. He said: “As a responsible, law-abiding and democratic institution, the PDP remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, constitutional governance, and internal party democracy.

“Our actions will continue to be guided by legal advice, by respect for our members, and by our duty to protect the integrity of our party.”