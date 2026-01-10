Don’t hate us, learn from us, Wike tells critics

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged his critics to learn from his political strategies rather than harbour resentment against him and his political associates.

Wike also stressed that effective leadership requires openness to counsel, noting that a good leader must be willing to listen to advice that offers guidance and direction.

He spoke on Saturday during a “thank you” visit to the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Don’t hate us; learn from us. A bad leader is one who refuses to take advice. A good leader listens,” he said.

The minister described Port Harcourt as a truly metropolitan city, noting that winning elections in a local government area that accommodates Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba residents is a clear indication of broad-based acceptance.

According to him, the two major political parties in the state are working together, insisting that no one can stop them from achieving their political objectives in Rivers State.

Wike said political structures are not built overnight, assuring supporters that members of the Renewed Hope family remain strong and united.

“If you support us in 2023 and we come to say thank you, the next thing is to ask you to support us again in 2027,” he said.

He described the collaboration of parties to secure electoral victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a major milestone, challenging other states to learn from the Rivers experience rather than criticise it.

In her remarks, the member representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency, Blessing Amadi, commended Wike for his support for women’s participation and advancement in politics.

She pledged continued support for the minister and President Tinubu by women in the council.

Earlier, the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda, thanked the minister for ensuring the return of elected political office holders at the local government level, attributing it to what he described as the credible conduct of local government elections.

He also pledged support for Wike and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.