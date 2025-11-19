Ekiti Governorship: ADC clears Dare Bajide as flag bearer

Ambassador Dare Patrick Bajide has formally received his certificate of return as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

The certificate was presented on Wednesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja by the ADC National Vice Chairman, North East, Babachir Lawal, on behalf of the national chairman, Senator David Mark.

In his acceptance speech, Bajide outlined his intention to challenge the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, emphasising infrastructure, security, and accountability as key areas of focus in his prospective administration.

“We are members of the political class, and I belong to that very big class. I have been in the political terrain for a while, and, at the moment, the state government is not doing well for the people, and the people are yearning for a change. A change in respect of provision of infrastructure,” he said.

The candidate cited poor road conditions for travellers entering the state from neighbouring Kwara and Ondo.

Bajide also traced his political career. He stressed his roles prior to and after the creation of Ekiti State, including appointments as State Secretary of the NRC in the old Ondo State, Pioneer Secretary of the UNCP and PDP in Ekiti, ambassadorial posting to Canada, and three terms as Secretary to the State Government.

He further noted his experience as chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, UNHCR, as preparation for governance.

Addressing his policy priorities, Bajide pointed to agriculture as a strategic sector for development.

“Ekiti State has the potential of producing food for both Lagos and Abuja. We stand in the middle. We promote agriculture. We also encourage the public servants. We will raise their morale. We will increase their welfare and make sure that an average Ekiti man is a proud person once again. Those are the things we want to do immediately when we are elected,” he said.

On his choice of the ADC, Bajide cited the party’s commitment to transparency, democracy, and governance.

“If you look at the other parties as of today, they are fragmented, divided, functionalised. But our party stands firmly on solid ground. We conducted a primary, which has resulted in my emergence as the candidate of the party. Up to today, the other parties are in court. So I believe this is the best place for me to run for an election,” he explained.