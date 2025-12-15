Ex-Osun speaker Salaam clinches ADC governorship ticket

A former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam, has been elected as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

He emerged at the gubernatorial primary election of the party on Monday in Osogbo. The exercise was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing party delegates before the exercise, the Chairman of the ADC 2026 Primary Election Committee, Emeka Nwajiuba, said Salaam was the sole aspirant for the office.

“The list and information from the ADC Organising Secretary’s Office, as well as the screening exercise conducted, indicate that Salaam is the only aspirant vying for the party’s ticket,” he said.

The 528 ADC delegates from across the 332 wards of the state then lined up to cast their votes.

Announcing the results, Nwajiuba said a total of 528 votes were cast, of which 520 were valid votes for Najeem Salaam, while eight were voided.

“By the power conferred on this panel by the constitution of the ADC, I, Emeka Nwajiuba, Chairman of the panel, announce the candidate-elect and flag bearer of our party for the Osun governorship election 2026: Najeem Salaam,” he said.

Salaam, in his acceptance speech, said he is in the race to win, noting that the people of Osun are not asking for miracles, rather, “they are asking for competent governance, accountability, and leadership that listens.”

The former legislator said, “The challenges confronting Osun today are the result of years of poor political judgment, internal contradictions, and misplaced priorities, particularly within the All Progressives Congress (APC), where internal conflict, arrogance, and disregard for the people weakened governance and eroded public trust.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has revealed the reason behind his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party.

Adeleke, who recently announced his defection, thanked the people of Osun State in a post on his official X account on Thursday before explaining why he took the decision to join the Accord Party.

“Thank you, Osun people. To ensure continuity and the long term sustainability of our people-centered governance agenda beyond 2026, we have taken the bold step of moving to the Accord Party,” he said.

“This decision is driven by our commitment to protect the progress we have made together and to secure a stronger future for our dear state.

“I deeply appreciate your love, trust, and consistent support for my administration. With your continued backing, we will consolidate our achievements, expand the impact of good governance, and keep delivering the dividends of democracy to every community across Osun State.”