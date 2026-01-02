Former Ebonyi governorship candidate Odii dumps PDP, may join ADC

The Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, High Chief Chukwuma Odii, has dumped the party.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated Thursday, January 1, 2026, which The Guardian obtained in Abakaliki. It was addressed to the Chairman, Amanator Ward, Isuachara, Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

Chief Odii explained that he made the decision to leave the party after wide consultation with his family and close associates.

Though Odii did not mention the party he will pitch his tenth with, a close insider told The Guardian in confidence that the Ebonyi-born politician may be heading to the African Democratic Party (ADC) to pursue his political ambition.

In the letter, Odii appreciated the leadership and members of the party for the opportunity and platform provided for him to contest the 2023 general election.

The letter reads “I write to officially inform you that, following wide consultation with my family, and close associates, I have taken a considered decision to resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect”.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of the party for the opportunity and platform provided for me, which I utilised in contesting as a governorship candidate during the 2023 general election”.

“I remain grateful for the support, cooperation and goodwill extended to me throughout my engagement with the party”.

“Please accept this letter as the formal notice of my resignation. I thank you once again for the cooperation and understanding during my time in the party.”

In other news, former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, has confirmed his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, but with an unusually cautious tone, insisting that political ambition must be subordinated to humility, service and Nigeria’s collective survival.

“Yes, I will be on the ballot in 2027,” Obi said during an extended interaction on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “But I am not God. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

The remark set the tone for a wide-ranging conversation in which Obi blended personal reflection with policy positions, portraying his political aspiration less as a quest for power than as an extension of a long-held belief that Nigeria can still work if leadership choices are guided by competence, integrity and compassion.

Obi was emphatic that he was not desperate for office, urging supporters to reject insults, aggression and political hostility in his name.

“I am not desperate to be president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work,” he said, warning that arrogance, name-calling and intimidation only deepen national divisions.