Four Rivers lawmakers who opposed Fubara’s impeachment make u-turn

Four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who recently called for a peaceful resolution of the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the legislature have made a U-turn, declaring support for the impeachment of the governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers said their change of position followed what they described as the governor’s and his deputy’s lack of remorse after their earlier appeal for an amicable settlement of the crisis.

They alleged that instead of engaging constructively, the governor and his supporters resorted to ridicule in the media.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Port Harcourt during a live briefing, the legislators dismissed speculation that their earlier stance had created divisions within the House, insisting that the Assembly remains united.

Meanwhile, the 26 members of the House who had earlier endorsed the impeachment process reiterated that proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy would continue, describing impeachment as the only viable solution to the political impasse in the state.

Dressed in traditional attire, the lawmakers took turns addressing the media in what observers described as a choreographed presentation.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Assembly’s failure to reconvene plenary on Thursday as earlier scheduled, a situation that attracted widespread media criticism.

Tensions have continued to rise within the Assembly over the impeachment move. The House, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, had last week commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct.

The allegations include the demolition of the Assembly complex and the alleged expenditure of public funds without legislative approval.

The lawmakers maintained that the impeachment process was constitutional and in line with their legislative responsibilities.

They dismissed criticisms of the move, insisting that the Assembly was acting within the law to address what they described as a deepening political crisis in Rivers State.

The briefing came a day after the House failed to resume plenary, exactly one week after adjourning its last sitting, during which impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy were initiated.